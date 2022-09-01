Mets’ Brandon Nimmo Pulls Off Catch of the Year

All cylinders were running for the Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night.

Though the team surrendered game 1 of a three-game homestand against the MLB-best Dodgers Tuesday night, they got their revenge game the following day with a thrilling 2-1 win.

New York can credit their hard-fought win to two things:

And it’s no hyperbole: Nimmo saved the Mets on Wednesday by pulling off an incredible leap to rob Dodgers’ Justin Turner of a game-tying home run in the top of the seventh inning.

With a running leap, Nimmo reached his glove over the fence in center-field at the exact time needed to turn the potential score into a definite out.

Citi Field felt the playoff tension all night and let out a massive exhale / celebration at the sight of Nimmo’s acrobatic catch.

Holy crap. Catch of the year. Catch of his career. Brandon Nimmo has turned himself into a pretty damn good centerfielder.



And how about those reactions? pic.twitter.com/bZ41VPXNEU — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 1, 2022

Starling Marte’s two-run homer in the third inning gave the Mets a 2-0 lead. NY ace Jacob deGrom kept the Frogtown sluggers at bay until Mookie Betts hit his 32nd HR of the season in the sixth inning.

Nimmo’s catch in the seventh kept the Mets streaking until Edwin Diaz showed up to the mound to close things out — prefaced by the formidable noise of blaring trumpets.

