Mets Bounce Back Against Phillies, 8-7, In Comeback Of The Year

The New York Mets pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night — legitimizing a unique grit from Buck Showalter’s 2022 squad.
New York’s night was on track to end in a disappointing loss as they entered the ninth inning down 7-1.
Instead, the Mets flipped the script. The NL East leaders put the rest of baseball on notice with a seven-scoring attack in the bottom of the ninth; kick-started by Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer.
The spree continued.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi began to feel the heat and inserted Corey Knebel to replace James Norwood on the mound. And it wasn’t enough.
Starling Marte tallied the lone score in the first eight innings.
He also made his mark in the ninth once the Mets climbed to a 7-7 tie by hitting the game-leading run.
Edwin Diaz was brought in to close out the comeback.
He staved off Philly’s dejected batters and New York ended the night with the statement win of the year.
The Mets are simply on fire.
