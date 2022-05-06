Mets Bounce Back Against Phillies, 8-7, In Comeback Of The Year

The New York Mets pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night — legitimizing a unique grit from Buck Showalter’s 2022 squad.

New York’s night was on track to end in a disappointing loss as they entered the ninth inning down 7-1.

Instead, the Mets flipped the script. The NL East leaders put the rest of baseball on notice with a seven-scoring attack in the bottom of the ninth; kick-started by Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer.

Francisco Lindor comes up big for over bettors in the 9th 👀



Over 8.5 runs ✅pic.twitter.com/7SVJaoHKKR — Action Network MLB (@ActionNetMLB) May 6, 2022

The spree continued.

Pete Alonso & Jeff McNeil get the Mets' 3rd and 4th hit of the 9th inning pic.twitter.com/fEcs1fleqb — SNY (@SNYtv) May 6, 2022

Phillies manager Joe Girardi began to feel the heat and inserted Corey Knebel to replace James Norwood on the mound. And it wasn’t enough.

Starling Marte tallied the lone score in the first eight innings.

He also made his mark in the ninth once the Mets climbed to a 7-7 tie by hitting the game-leading run.

STARLING MARTE GIVES THE METS THE LEAD!



7 RUNS IN THE 9TH! #LGM pic.twitter.com/PSNsdyo5aH — Amazin' Army (@WE_ARE_MET_FANS) May 6, 2022

Edwin Diaz was brought in to close out the comeback.

He staved off Philly’s dejected batters and New York ended the night with the statement win of the year.

The Mets are simply on fire.

Brandon Nimmo on tonight’s extraordinary win:



"They didn't happen much in the past that I've been here. This is three times that we've had extraordinary, special moments. They start to mark special seasons."



Certainly feels that way, doesn’t it?



pic.twitter.com/aZzjfyNqUt — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 6, 2022

You wanna watch that 9th inning over again? You know, the one where the Mets scored 7 runs?



Here you go 😉 pic.twitter.com/tTrCnOQbGX — SNY (@SNYtv) May 6, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela