Messi’s Wife Goes Viral During Dominant Performance

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo might have successfully stolen the show Tuesday night.

Messi put on an absolutely dominant performance against Atlanta United, and scored two goals and dished out an assist during the 4-0 Inter Miami CF victory.

The man was absolutely on fire. Through two games, Messi has three goals, two assists and a 2-0 record. The Argentinian soccer star isn’t just living up to expectations with Inter Miami CF.

He’s blowing through them.

Messi’s wife Antonela generates tons of attention during game against Atlanta United. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Messi’s wife Antonela goes viral during Inter Miami CF blowout.

However, it was his wife Antonela who really stole the show during Inter Miami CF’s blowout victory Tuesday.

She was picked up on the broadcast multiple times, and immediately went viral on Twitter. It appears the cameras are as interested in her as the fans are in Messi.

The video below of Antonela has been going viral since Tuesday night, and is still rolling through Wednesday morning.

Antonela celebrating Leo Messi’s goal vs Atlanta United pic.twitter.com/VlSWcc3SvX — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) July 26, 2023

Antonela is a star in her own right.

Messi is one of the best soccer players in the world. There’s no debate about that. The dude is a freak on the field (or soccer pitch for some of our readers).

He’s also fresh off a World Cup victory in 2022. Now, Messi is in Miami injecting an absurd amount of energy into the MLS.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 23: Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards – Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

However, don’t sleep on Antonela’s star power. Messi’s wife has a staggering 36.2 million followers on Instagram. Her following would be the second largest state in America behind only California.

Turns out being married to one of the most famous men on the planet certainly has its benefits.

It also took her all of two games to go viral in America. The internet simply can’t get enough. As we all know, once Twitter digs its hooks into something, it’s game over.

It happens time and time again. You can set your watch to it happening at least a handful of times every single college football season.

Messi’s wife going viral is like that on steroids. She’s already famous, but now she’s going to be famous with a whole new audience in America.

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo goes viral during MLS game. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Welcome to the USA, Antonela. Something tells me she’s going to like it.