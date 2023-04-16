Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Suffers Nasty Wrist Injury In Playoff Loss To Lakers

Videos by OutKick

The Memphis Grizzlies and fanbase are waiting with bated breath on star guard Ja Morant, who suffered a nasty wrist injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lakers.

All of FedExForum went silent after Morant fell on a drive to the basket. Morant was in clear pain after the spill and ran straight to the locker room.

Ja Morant headed to the locker room with an apparent injury after this play. pic.twitter.com/MZOrSN9Tmz — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023

Morant landed on his right wrist, causing it to fold forward in an awkward manner. Morant’s right hand had a bandage wrapped over it from a previous injury.

The ABC broadcast noted that Morant was screaming in pain as he ran to the players tunnel.

Morant exited the game with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter and with the Lakers up over the Grizzlies, 105-99.

Morant reappeared with a minute left in the game: on the bench and with a black wrap over the injured wrist. Los Angeles went on to win, 128-112.

UPDATE: Ja Morant is back on the Grizzlies bench 🙏 https://t.co/daKQSVByTh pic.twitter.com/LUydnqD7J8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

All eyes have been on Ja Morant after the NBA’s All-Star Break. Despite a slew of controversies and two suspensions, Morant has operated at an All-NBA level.

The two-time All-Star enjoyed a solid performance before leaving with the injury. Morant scored 18 points in 30 minutes, adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Morant’s health will be a major question mark heading into Wednesday’s Game 2.

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)