in NBA, Sports

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Buries Malik Beasley With Nastiest Dunk of the NBA Playoffs

updated

Lord have mercy, that was the filthiest dunk of the NBA playoffs.

Former No. 2 overall pick for the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant, absolutely baptized a man on live television Tuesday night.

Facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 to break the playoff series tie at 2-2, Morant scored the highlight of the night as time expired in the third quarter.

Morant cruised directly to the basket and took off as Minnesota’s Malik Beasley stood between the rim and the flying Grizzly.

It wasn’t enough.

WATCH (via OutKick’s Joe Kinsey):

The obituaries poured in for Beasley as he joined the pantheon of poster victims — including Brandon Knight, Ben Wallace and Alonzo Mourning.

Morant followed up the spectacular dunk with a game-winning layup — propelling Memphis to take the series lead (3-2).

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here