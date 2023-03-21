Memphis Grizzlies Expect Troubled Star Ja Morant To Play On Wednesday

Videos by OutKick

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is expected to make his return Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, according to head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Morant’s questionable behavior off the court landed him in trouble with the NBA and fans.

Grizzlies Welcome Back Ja Morant

The first bit of alarming news involving Morant came on Jan. 29 following a game between Memphis and Indiana. After a heated contest, Morant and his posse allegedly pointed a red-dot laser at Pacers personnel, from within two vehicles, before boarding a team bus. The targets also claim they saw a weapon flashed in their direction.

After a spree of controversy, also including flashing a weapon at Denver strip club Shotgun Willie’s after a game against the Nuggets, Morant entered a counseling program in Florida. Morant had a short stint in the program, exiting after a few days.

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

In an interview with ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, Ja Morant shared that he practiced breathing and meditation during his time away from the Grizzlies. He added that he does not condone violence and that the weapon at Shotgun Willie’s was not his.

After investigating the Shotgun Willie’s incident, the NBA issued an eight-game suspension for Morant. The Grizzlies issued a separate multi-game suspension. Morant’s suspensions came to an end Monday.

Nearly three weeks away from the team, Morant returned to the Grizzlies on Monday. According to coach Jenkins, Morant addressed the team and coaches upon return.

Morant appeared at FedEx Forum during Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Grizzlies fans gave Ja Morant a huge ovation when he walked into the arena 👏



It’s good to see Ja back on the floor 🌟pic.twitter.com/soufEdunsJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

Wednesday night’s game against the Rockets will be vital for Memphis’ shot at the No. 2 seed in the West. Memphis is currently third in the standings, tied in record (43-27) with the Sacramento Kings.

Ja Morant played his last game on Mar. 3. The two-time All-Star has averaged 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and six rebounds this season.