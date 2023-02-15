Melvin Gordon Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh*t’ About Being Carried To A Super Bowl Win

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs running back Melvin Gordon played as many minutes in the Super Bowl on Sunday as the average viewer and still woke up a champion Monday morning.

Ask Gordon if he gives two rips whether he played, and he’ll genuinely respond “no” … because he’s a winner now, and it doesn’t matter how he got there.

Gordon was asked about the difference he saw in playing with the Chiefs this year compared to other squads he’s played for. He didn’t bother praising the team or his personal efforts; he was just happy to win a Super Bowl ring.

At least Melvin Gordon is honest 😭 pic.twitter.com/g43UaF5KA7 — NlCKBOLTON (@NlCKBOLTON) February 13, 2023

Surviving a turbulent season where he was kicked off the Denver Broncos for having major qualms about the offensive gameplan (only to be right in the end) and landing on the Kansas City Chiefs with no major shot at playing time behind Isiah Pacheo and Jerrick McKinnon, the former first-rounder got to kick his legs up and let a Super Bowl champion tag fall right on his lap.

If someone managed to start the year on Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson’s Broncos and end the season as a Super Bowl champ, it might be worth branding as one of the greatest single-season turnarounds in sports history, almost as great as the 2007-08 Boston Celtics.

Gordon won his first Super Bowl game on Sunday despite not having played a single snap for the Chiefs all year. He was signed on back in November after the Broncos’ unceremonious split and managed to stay on the roster.

The two-time Pro Bowler’s career appeared nearly over once Denver took his playing time away. Now the 29-year-old gets to test his prospects in the free-agent market with Super Bowl Champion on his resumé.

Another surprise football guy that became an NFL champ on Sunday: former Bears HC Matt Nagy.