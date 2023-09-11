Mel Tucker Calls Michigan State Investigation ‘Biased’ Says Upcoming Hearing A ‘Sham’ And Accuser Is Looking For Money

Videos by OutKick

Mel Tucker has come out firing against Brenda Tracy and Michigan State officials, claiming the school is looking for ways to get out of his expensive contract.

A response was sent out Monday afternoon by Mel Tucker’s attorney, on behalf of the head football coach. In it, Tucker accuses the investigation of not being fair and unbiased, while also implying the school had alternative motives for this entire saga.

“The investigation has not been fair or unbiased. I can only conclude that there is an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract based on some other factor such as a desire to avoid any Nasser (SIC) taint, or my race or gender. The sham “hearing” scheduled for October 5-6 is ridiculously flawed and not designed to arrive at the truth.”

Over the course of this lengthy statement, Mel Tucker also asserts that this is not a Title IX investigation, but an investigation into his private life for policy violations.

“Yes, I did have a late-night intimate conversation with Ms. Tracy in April 2022. Again, as even Ms. Tracy’s statements to the investigator confirm, this conversation had nothing to do with the University and was outside of the scope of Title IX or any University policy. (By the way. while press reports have called this a “Title IX” investigation, that’s inaccurate. The University admitted there is no Title IX jurisdiction, so the investigation of my private life was relegated to an alleged policy violation.)”

Suspended MSU football coach Mel Tucker responds to allegations by Brenda Tracy via his attorney, Jennifer Z. Belveal. pic.twitter.com/eiw0L0CujQ — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 11, 2023

Mel Tucker Continues To Assert Phone Call Was Consensual

According to a Brenda Tracy filed with the Michigan State Title IX office in December, ‘Tucker made sexual comments about her and masturbated’ while the pair were on a phone call together. Over the course of the investigation, Mel Tucker ‘acknowledged masturbating on the call but said Tracy grossly mischaracterize the episode’, according to the report. Mel Tucker claims that it was consensual “phone sex.”

In his statement Monday, Mel Tucker denies these allegations of sexual harassment, noting it was a mutual event between two adults on the opposite sides of the country.

“While I am saddened by Ms. Tracy’s disclosure of the sensitive nature of this call, let me be perfectly clear–it was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country. She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the”

Brenda Tracy appears at an NCAA Pac-12 college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Utah Utes on October 6, 2018 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Tucker also claims in his statement that Brenda Tracy started to spread rumors about his marriage after he had canceled her appearance at the school, due to her alleged gossiping, along with her assistant. Along with the consensual part, Tucker claims that two months after the ‘phone sex’ call, Tracy sent him a text message, wishing him ‘Happy Father’s Day’, expressing a desire to return to Michigan State to speak.

Also, Tucker claims that he never canceled an appearance for Brenda Tracy, only pushing it back due to personnel change and scheduling conflicts.

Mel Tucker Claims Hearing Is Sham, Money Grab From Tracy

The upcoming hearing in October will give each side an opportunity to present their case, at least that’s what is being presented. According to Mel Tucker, this ‘Sham’ hearing is ridiculously flawed, not designed to reach the truth.

“The sham “hearing” scheduled for October 5-6 is ridiculously flawed and not designed to arve at the truth. For example, in this zoom heanng: (I) neither Ms. Tracy nor any of her witnesses will be required to testify under oath or penalty of perjury: (2) we cannot present or offer any substantive evidence of innocence; and (3) there is no opening statement, closing argument or any opportunity to explain our case. This “hearing” process was obviously designed for student infractions–not to address personal, private acts between adults in which disclosure of the intimate details impact one’s reputation and career.”

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

In his defense, Mel Tucker claims he will no longer let this character assassination to continue without his side of the story. He also claims that Brenda Tracy is going after him for money, in an attempt to revive her career, while destroying his life.

“Ms. Tracy’s attorney told us from the very beginning that I should not lose my job over her allegations, but that it would take a lot of money to make it go away. Her twisting of our personal relationship months after it concluded is designed to revive her carer and destroy my life, precipitated by her greed.”

Michigan State Has A Fight On Its Hands With Tucker

I think it’s safe to say that Mel Tucker will not be leaving East Lansing without a fight, and this statement proves that he’s in it for the long haul. He is very adamant that Tracy is doing this for the money, and the school is looking for a way out of his massive buyout.

“I have been ripped from the Team that I love, without any meaningful opportunity to tell my side of the story other than this press release. I am incredibly proud of the outstanding group of men on the Team and my heart aches to be sidelined. I ask everyone to consider carefully the undisputed facts outlined and reserve judgment until the full truth comes out.”

This will certainly not be the end of this story, as both sides are hellbent on making sure they are heard.