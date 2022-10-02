Football Fans Brutally Roast Mel Tucker After Another Humiliating Loss

Mel Tucker might not want to look at Twitter for a long time.
The Michigan State Spartans fell to 2-3 after losing to Maryland 27-13 Saturday, and it’s the third straight loss for the program.
Mel Tucker is now 20-17 as a head coach, and given the fact his contract is worth $95 million, it was open season for fans – including myself – on Twitter.
It was shocking when Michigan State handed Mel Tucker a fully guaranteed deal worth $95 million after one good season, and with every passing week, the decision only looks worse and worse.
If you remove the 11-2 2021 season, Mel Tucker is 9-15 as a head coach. Let me repeat that again. A man making $95 million is 9-15 as a head coach if you remove a single season.
Let’s also not forget during that 11-2 run, MSU had maybe the best running back in college football in Kenneth Walker.
It’s quickly starting to look like Mel Tucker pulled off an all-time finesse move on the Spartans. Hey, it’s not his fault they agreed to hand him one of the largest contracts in the history of college football.
When someone offers you that kind of cash, you accept it with a big smile and just keep it moving.
That’s what Tucker has done and he has MSU crawling to a 2-3 record through five games. Best of luck to MSU moving forward. It looks like the program will need it.
When does Spartan basketball start. Like Indiana we only watch Spartan football cause basketball ain’t started yet. I’m glad we got to see the real team so as not to get our hopes up. You know he will beat Michigan at least.