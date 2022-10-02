Football Fans Brutally Roast Mel Tucker After Another Humiliating Loss

Mel Tucker might not want to look at Twitter for a long time.

The Michigan State Spartans fell to 2-3 after losing to Maryland 27-13 Saturday, and it’s the third straight loss for the program.

Mel Tucker is now 20-17 as a head coach, and given the fact his contract is worth $95 million, it was open season for fans – including myself – on Twitter.

Michigan State paid Mel Tucker $95 million, and he has a career record of 20-17 after losing to Maryland today.



Might be the worst contract in the history of college football. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 1, 2022

Watching Michigan St Football… 10 yrs $95,000,000 for that Coach?

Young coaches get Mel Tucker’s agent on the phone immediately — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) October 1, 2022

Mel Tucker really made $95 million by smoking cigars and calling rushing plays for Kenneth Walker III — JJ McCarthy Burner (@JJOneOfOne) October 1, 2022

Mel Tucker and MSU getting blown out for the 3rd week in a row. — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) October 1, 2022

After Maryland beat Michigan State, 27-13, to send the Spartans to 2-3 (0-2 B1G), folks are talking about Mel Tucker's 10-year, $95M contract extension… pic.twitter.com/xqqVVHjnrB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 1, 2022

In 51 games as Michigan’s head coach, Brady Hoke lost 10 games by 11+ points.



Mel Tucker just tied that number in 25 games. #DeepEnd — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) October 1, 2022

Mel Tucker should be sending Kenneth Walker a fruit basket every year as a thank you for robbing the MSU athletics program for the next 10 years — will (@llesuoh) October 1, 2022

Mel Tucker has been paid $2,375,000 the last three games to lose all of them by double digits https://t.co/nWuHRJgeXs — Andrel Anthony Aficionado (@UMvsEveryone) October 2, 2022

Since signing his mega contract, Mel Tucker is 0-3 against P5 teams and has given up 100 points in the process. His team has only scored 49. Totally non-competitive#GoGreen #MichiganState #TuckComin — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) October 2, 2022

It was shocking when Michigan State handed Mel Tucker a fully guaranteed deal worth $95 million after one good season, and with every passing week, the decision only looks worse and worse.

If you remove the 11-2 2021 season, Mel Tucker is 9-15 as a head coach. Let me repeat that again. A man making $95 million is 9-15 as a head coach if you remove a single season.

Let’s also not forget during that 11-2 run, MSU had maybe the best running back in college football in Kenneth Walker.

Mel Tucker’s contract is worth $95 million. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

It’s quickly starting to look like Mel Tucker pulled off an all-time finesse move on the Spartans. Hey, it’s not his fault they agreed to hand him one of the largest contracts in the history of college football.

When someone offers you that kind of cash, you accept it with a big smile and just keep it moving.

Mel Tucker gets roasted after MSU falls to 2-3. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

That’s what Tucker has done and he has MSU crawling to a 2-3 record through five games. Best of luck to MSU moving forward. It looks like the program will need it.