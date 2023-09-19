Mel Tucker Fires Back, Claims Other Motives For Firing And That Michigan State Doesn’t Care About His Rights Or Truth

Videos by OutKick

Mel Tucker has fired back at Michigan State, one day after the school informed him that they plan to fire the former Spartans coach for cause. Tucker believes their are other motives that led to this process of him being terminated.

On Monday, the school publicly released a letter that started the process of firing Mel Tucker due to the investigation into sexual harassment. This came more than two weeks before the school was set to hold a hearing on the investigation, which will still occur. But Mel Tucker wants it to be known that he doesn’t believe the school is firing him over a consensual relationship, in his eyes.

“Let’s be clear, I don’t believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago. A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that other motives are at play.”

Timing Of The USA Today Piece Regarding Mel Tucker

The investigation into Mel Tucker began when a complaint was filed against him in December of 2022. Though the school says they were not made aware of nature of the incidents related to the investigation, Tucker asserts that Spartan officials have known since March of 2023.

“Only after Ms. Tracy and potentially others leaked the confidential investigation report to the press, did MSU suddenly decide this same information warrants termination. MSU is punishing me for Ms. Tracy’s leak, which violated MSU’s rules regarding confidentiality of the investigation.”

Now, this is where Mel Tucker has made a great point. Brenda Tracy is claiming that local reporters in the East Lansing area were sniffing around the case, and her name was brought up in-regards to the case by folks connected to USA Today. The problem with this argument is that her name was not publicly identified until the article was released.

ESPN filed a report that same night, noting that Michigan State was investigating Mel Tucker for Sexual Harassment, but did not mention Brenda Tracy’s name. Not only did they not release her name, the company also said they were willing to file a lawsuit to obtain records pertaining to the case, since MSU would not supply them under the FOIA.

So, when Mel Tucker says that the investigation was leaked, he’s not technically wrong. It was published by a national outlet, because Brenda Tracy was afraid her name would be released.

Michigan State Fired Mel Tucker Before Hearing

In the letter released, Mel Tucker makes it a point to say that MSU was not looking for the truth or due process, by firing him one week after he was initially suspended.

“MSU cut off any semblance of interest in the truth or due process by terminating me weeks before the hearing,” Tucker noted in his response. “I chalk this up to another about-face. In AD Haller’s press conference on September 10, he suggested MSU was suspending me as an “interim measure” and “while the investigation continues.” About one week later, with no new information, MSU moved to terminate me sanctimoniously and illogically claiming this action has no impact on the ongoing investigation.”

Tucker noted that the investigation is designed to determine whether he violated policy, which he claims he did not. He noted that “Basic fairness requires that process play out before any sanctions are determined”, which would also be true for an investigation. But, Michigan State felt they had enough on Tucker to fire him now, with the hearing still scheduled to take place.

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Tucker Claims He Asked For Investigation Into Leaks

There is now the claim from Mel Tucker that he personally asked for an investigation into potential leaks of the details. He noted that Michigan State overlooked his concerns about leaks of the investigation and the documents pertaining to it.

“Weeks before Ms. Tracy disclosed investigation details to the national media, MSU received FOIA requests for investigations related to me. MSU denied them, citing privacy. On August 25th, well before Ms. Tracy went public with the full file, I demanded an investigation into leaks, MSU never acknowledged my request, let alone responded. Yet after Ms. Tracy’s attorney recently complained about an alleged leak of her client’s name, MSU hired an outside law firm to investigate, stating confidentiality in these matters “is paramount.”

Here's Mel Tucker's full statement. (In two parts). pic.twitter.com/oTUtW7ICOh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 19, 2023

The timing of all the details pertaining to this case have been subject of conversation over the last few weeks. This also could benefit Mel Tucker when it comes to a court battle for contract money owed, but Michigan State sounds pretty confident where it stands.

Also, Mel Tucker claims that Michigan State sent its letter to terminate just a few days after he sent athletic director Alan Haller a medical leave request, pertaining to a serious health condition.

“I can only conclude that MSU does not care about my rights, the truth, or its future liability for policing.its employees’ private lives. Ms. Tracy manufactured false allegations against me.”

I’d say Mel Tucker is preparing for a lengthy process to settle this case, especially when he feels his character is being attacked. It sure doesn’t sound like Tucker will go quiet into the night.