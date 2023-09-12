Mel Kiper Says Shedeur Sanders Will Be The Top Pick In 2025

Videos by OutKick

Shedeur Sanders is on fire through two weeks of college football. And if you ask Mel Kiper Jr., he’s not cooling down anytime soon.

Appearing on Monday Blitz this week, the longtime ESPN draft analyst said he wasn’t sure what to expect from Sanders in his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes. But so far, he’s more than impressed.

“It was a wait-and-see, coming from Jackson State to Colorado,” Kiper said. “How would Shedeur Sanders, how would his team adapt? How would they perform? They’ve been unbelievable.”

Kiper currently has Sanders as his No. 3 quarterback for the 2024 NFL draft — behind only USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

“Shedeur Sanders, to me right now, is a guaranteed high first-round pick,” Kiper said. “I think when you look at the way he’s played at Colorado, in this Sean Lewis offense, the accuracy has been unbelievable.”

Kiper pointed to Sanders’ 77.5 completion percentage at Colorado versus his 68 completion percentage at Jackson State.

“He can roll right or left, he can make accurate throws, he throws a great ball. He’s unflappable,” Kiper said. “He looks like he’s in control at all times. You don’t know if they’re up or down, how they’re performing. It doesn’t matter.”

In just two games as a Buffalo, the 21-year-old has thrown for 903 yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions. I’ll do the math for you: He’s averaging just over 450 yards per game.

Sanders has led Colorado to a 2-0 start with wins over TCU and Nebraska.

And if he decides to come back for another season, Kiper believes Sanders will skyrocket to the top of the draft board.

“If he stays at Colorado, we’ll be talking about him next summer like we’re talking about Caleb Williams right now — No. 1 pick guaranteed,” Kiper said.

“So he’s got a decision to make. We’ve gotta be excited with everything we’ve seen right now, with not only this football team, but particularly Shedeur Sanders. What a quarterback he is.”

Calm down, Mel. We get it.

Of course, I’m certainly not saying he’s wrong. I’m only saying it’s early.

But Shedeur Sanders will have his next opportunity to dazzle Mel Kiper Jr. (and pad those stats) on Saturday when No. 18 Colorado hosts Colorado State.