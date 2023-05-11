Meet Phillies Lap Dance Fan Adrienne Fabi Who Is Now A Viral Sensation

Videos by OutKick

Adrienne Fabi describes herself on social media as a “hot mess.”

The viral sensation Phillies fan lived up to the billing Wednesday during a Phillies game where she gave one of her good friends a lap dance after getting liquored up (she calls it being “drunk” on her Instagram Story) and putting on a show for social media.

“All the moms hate me here,” Adrienne wrote on Instagram Story. It’s unclear if that was before or after the lap dance now heard ’round MLB.

As for the belief that Adrienne was possibly arguing with a man or giving him a lap dance, this queen cleared the air by telling fans, “Everyone following me because of that video who thinks I was seducing a man [laugh emojis] no just best(ie),” Adrienne fired back.

After extensive research, it appears the woman receiving the lapdance is “littlebabyscorpio” on Instagram.

The action wasn’t just on the field at the Phillies game today pic.twitter.com/EwlGpBC5RX — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) May 10, 2023

I’ve been at the Internet game a long time and typically I can tell if I’m dealing with strippers or performance artists. In this case, I cannot 100% tell what I’m dealing with. Yes, there are all sorts of references to strip clubs on Adrienne’s Instagram timeline, but then I go to littlebabyscorpio’s account and it’s loaded with art and photoshoots that make me think performance art.

Then I see the tats, the stripper poles, the string bikinis, the ladies in strip clubs, etc. and I start going back to this being a stripper day at the park.

Whatever the case, this takes me back to my Internet roots where you have to turn into a detective to figure out who the hot chick was at the stadium putting on a show.

Without a shadow of doubt, we have Adrianne Fabi doing work at Citizens Bank Park.

And it’s awesome. It’s Philly being Philly. Keep it up.