Meet Nebraska Athlete Meghan Walker, The Cornhuskers Next Social Media Star

Nebraska continues to pump out content stars, and the latest is Meghan Walker.

For reasons that honestly don’t seem totally clear, Nebraska has an incredibly prolific rate of female athletes killing it on Instagram.

Nebraska’s last 10-win season on the football field came in 2012 when Bo Pelini was coach. The team is currently 5-3, and while it’s definitely the team’s best season since at least 2016, the Cornhuskers have a long way to go before being relevant again.

The one thing Nebraska definitely doesn’t struggle doing is pumping out Instagram stars. Imagine finding out Lincoln’s most impressive stars aren’t even close to Memorial Stadium. Well, that’s the reality of the situation, and Meghan Walker is the latest to join the trend.

Nebraska athlete Meghan Walker is a rising star on Instagram and TikTok.

Nebraska is already the home of Jess Gardner, Hannah Godwin, Ashley McElmurry and a handful of others. Jess Gardner is probably the most famous of them all, but it seems like Walker plans on moving up the rankings.

The track & field athlete from South Dakota has 28.6K followers on Instagram, and another 22.1K on TikTok. Those are far from rookie numbers, but definitely lots of room to grow.

She’s not even close to pushing Olivia Dunne’s following, but how did she get her start? By cranking out content like it’s going out of style.

Lincoln, Nebraska has turned into a content factory.

Alabama cranks out NFL players, the University of Minnesota prints NHL players, Duke and Kentucky churn out NBA prospects and by all metrics, Nebraska is where you should be going if you want to be an Instagram or TikTok star.

This is at least the fourth female Nebraska athlete to drop down on social media with viral content, and they’re all members of the track & field program.

Seriously, what the hell is going on in Lincoln? We might have to send in CIA Stalions to figure out the secrets of whatever operation the Cornhuskers are running.

Nebraska has several athletes big on social media. The latest one is track & field athlete Meghan Walker. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

I’ve been to Lincoln before. It’s an awesome college football city. I went for the Wisconsin game in 2019. Loved it, had a blast and drank a lot of beer. It was the perfect time. I’m apparently not cut out for the CIA because I didn’t pick up any sense that it was America’s leading content factory for athletes.

Who else could even be close? If you know, make sure to let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. For now, Nebraska is a runaway favorite and Meghan Walker is just the latest star.