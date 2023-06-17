Media Let Ezra Miller Speed Past Problematic Behavior

Videos by OutKick

In Hollywood, you can get canceled for jokes told a decade ago or just one vile Tweet, in the case of Roseanne Barr.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon once performed a “struggle session”-style apology for a 20-year-old bit involving black face.

For Ezra Miller, having a rap sheet a mile long didn’t stop the actor from headlining one of the summer’s biggest films. Miller might even star in a sequel if the box office numbers dictate more movies.

And a complicit, hypocritical media helped make that happen.

Miller rose to fame with strong turns in movies like “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin.”

The actor, who now goes by they/them pronouns, used that fame to snag a gig as the Flash in the DCEU’s “Justice League” franchise. Naturally, Warner Bros. wanted to give Flash a movie all his own, and Miller had a career-changing gig.

Not so fast.

Miller Stars In The Blockbuster ‘The Flash’

Miller began piling up disturbing police reports in recent years. Felony burglary. Assaulting a women. Resisting arrest. And, worst of all, two separate accusations of child grooming.

Here are the accusations in one of the two cases.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokota,” paperwork filed by Iron Eyes’ parents in June 2022 read.

Ugly, ugly stuff.

He’ll never work in this town again, you say? Just the opposite.

Ezra Miller’s Crimes Have Been Accepted By Media

Miller retreated for mental health care last year, while Warner Bros. quietly prepped “The Flash” for its June 16 release date. Drip by drip, the team behind “The Flash” stood by Miller or diminished the rap sheet in question.

And journalists, by and large, let the damage control happen without much of a fuss.

The creative team behind “The Flash” lavishly praised Miller in recent weeks, again ignoring how Hollywood treats those who defies the progressive groupthink in minute ways.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did.” Director Andy Muschietti

The director’s sibling and producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, raved about Miller while downplaying his toxic off-screen behavior.

“In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.” Barbaria Muschietti

Will any reporter press the pair on Miller’s laundry list of frightening accusations? What about the stark hypocrisy within the industry?

They haven’t to this point, meaning it’s unlikely to happen at all.

The Flash Has Been Heavily Promoted

Ezra Miller has a lengthy rap sheet that’s largely been ignored by the mainstream media. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images).

Miller even walked the red carpet earlier this week, basking in the paparazzi but taking no questions from the press. Would reporters dare to ask him about the grooming allegations, or why Hollywood welcomed him back while others who never physically hurt anyone can no longer toil in the industry?

Unlikely.

The liberal GQ essentially waived away said rap sheet due to Miller’s mental health challenges. The same can be said of Barr, though, who has been open about her mental illness. Where’s her ticket back to Hollywood?

The far-Left Jezebel was an exception to the media rule. The site noted the rare amount of pre-release praise from major Hollywood players (including Tom Cruise) for “The Flash.”

I obviously don’t know if there’s a coordinated push behind these celebrity endorsements, but the out-of-left-field advanced praise and relative silence from the film’s biggest star following years of controversial behavior are certainly convenient for a film with a $220 million budget that was on rocky terrain because of said star. Jezebel

Media Hypocrisy Shows In Ignoring Miller’s Past

Now, compare that to how the media pummels other Canceled stars, often demanding they stay canceled in perpetuity.

Those headlines typically start with, “What Cancel Culture?”

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is the best example, aggressively canceled for saying the N-word in private and not against a black person. He lost almost everything, career wise, and when he built his reputation back the press demanded he stay canceled.

Reporters similarly raged against Louis CK, the comic who admitted to pleasuring himself in front of multiple woman and saw his career disintegrate overnight. He lost millions, may never work in Hollywood, Inc. again, but began playing to audiences willing to forgive his actions.

He did more than share a vile Tweet. His actions directly impacted innocent women, and one could argue he should never enjoy a vibrant Hollywood career again. Can’t he make a living in his new, diminished normal, though?

The same press that gives Miller a pass loathes CK’s self-styled comeback story. How dare he tell jokes in public? Think of the children!

No one is thinking about Miller’s rap sheet in the press.