Media Claims Trump Supporters Upset About FBI Raid Are a Threat to Democracy

It’s amazing how the exact same thing can, according to the media, be a threat to democracy on one hand, while being justifiably encouraged by the White House on the other hand.

After the Roe v. Wade draft verdict leaked to the press, pro-abortion protests erupted throughout the country, many of which took place at the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Former press secretary Jen Psaki inexcusably encouraged those protesters to continue, but her incitement was completely ignored by media outlets who agreed with her sentiments.

Death threats to justices were common, but that didn’t seem to bother Psaki or major left wing media outlets.

When the verdict was officially released, protests only got worse, as many activists set up outside the homes of conservative justices:

Now, after the politically motivated raid on Donald Trump’s home in Florida, the media is extremely concerned with supporters of the former president expressing their disappointment with the judge who signed off on it.

A new report from the AP details that U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has faced the exact same threats that justices like Clarence Thomas have been dealing with months.

According to the story, “Reinhart’s home address was posted on right-wing sites,” and the new focus on the judge marks a “dangerous” threat to the country’s “viability as a democracy:”

“The threats against Reinhart are part of a broader attack on law enforcement, particularly the FBI, by Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the search. But experts warn that the focus on a judge, coming amid an uptick in threats to the judiciary in general, is dangerous for the rule of law in the U.S. and the country’s viability as a democracy.”

If that unbelievable hypocrisy wasn’t enough, the head of the Judicial Conference Committee on Judicial Security that judges like Reinhart “should not have to fear retaliation for doing their jobs:”

“Threats against judges fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities strike at the very core of our democracy,” U.S. Second Circuit Judge Richard J. Sullivan, chair of the Judicial Conference Committee on Judicial Security, said in a statement issued recently in the aftermath of the search. “Judges should not have to fear retaliation for doing their jobs.”

Of course no one should face death threats, personal threats or demonstrations at their homes. But media outlets and former judges like Sullivan were silent on “threats to democracy” when the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade were also targeted.

It’s only a problem when the protests and misbehavior isn’t in service of progressive, liberal causes.

Now that the shoe is on the other foot and Trump supporters are behaving inappropriately towards a left wing judge, there’s an uproar in the media about the country’s “viability as a democracy.”

Democracy has become the left’s new boogeyman; a term that has been stripped of all meaning and used as a weapon to scare progressives in stories that involve Trump or his supporters.

Their undeniable double standard is offensive both because of how politically motivated their outrage is, and because their hypocrisy so overwhelmingly blatant.

Media outlets don’t even try to hide how they view the exact same behavior by one side as reprehensible and the other as totally justifiable.

Sending death threats is never acceptable, regardless of who they’re against. But for liberal reporters, that kind of intellectual consistency is apparently completely impossible.