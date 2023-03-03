ALPHA MOVE: Nashville Grandpa Loses Weight By Only Eating McDonald

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Maginnis is crushing McDonald’s to lose a little weight.

Maginnis, who is a grandfather and 56-years-old, has been chronicling his McDonald’s weight loss journey on TikTok and the results might surprise you.

Maginnis weighed 238 pounds on February 21, and has been slowly shedding weight as he eats McDonald’s for every meal for 100 days, according to the New York Post. He eats half the meal, saves the other half for later and only drinks water. Maginnis also does not snack outside of his runs to the popular burger joint.

His latest update from Thursday night claims he’s down 12.5 pounds 10 days into his weight loss adventure.

Can you lose weight eating McDonald’s?

While we’re definitely not dieticians here at OutKick, it seems to be working for Kevin Maginnis. Through 10 days, he’s lost more than 10 pounds.

That’s not too bad at all. It’s a very small sample size, but so far, it’s trending in a positive direction. If you are going to do something like this, there is a very simple strategy to follow.

Kevin Maginnis eats McDonald’s every day to lose weight. (Credit: TikTok)

Stick to high protein food options like burgers, breakfast sandwiches and chicken sandwiches, and stay as far away as possible from ice cream and high carb items like large fries and things of that nature.

Below is the nutrition info for a quarter pounder – a very popular McDonald’s option. It has 30 grams of protein and is just 520 calories. That’s not bad at all.

It’s not great when compared to what you could make at home, but for fast food, it’s not bad at all.

McDonald’s has some solid food options if you’re looking for protein. (Credit: McDonald’s)

Furthermore, I know this is actually possible because I did something similar before. I once ate at Culver’s nearly every day back in December 2017, and I didn’t gain weight. What did I do? Stuck to high protein burgers and didn’t splurge on custard.

The custard is great, but you can only have so much before putting yourself over the edge. The same rule is true for McDonald’s and ice cream.

If Maginnis sticks to the main stuff, which he appears to be doing, he should be fine. Again, we’re not endorsing the idea. Simply pointing out it might not be as crazy as it sounds.

So far, it seems to be working 10 days in. We’ll see how it goes in the next 90!