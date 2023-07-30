Fan Shoots His Shot With UFC Star Maycee Barber, Fails Miserably

Videos by OutKick

A Maycee Barber fan learned the hard way that rejection can be absolutely brutal.

Barber is one of the best women in the UFC and currently holds a 13-2 pro fighting record. She’s an absolute star in the octagon.

Her last fight was a second round victory over Amanda Ribas in June. The 25-year-old fighter has a very bright future ahead of her.

Maycee Barber shoots down fan in viral video. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Well, one fan decided to take a press conference prior to UFC 291 in Utah to shoot his shot with the young star.

“Do I got a shot,” the random fan asked during the press. The answer is no. Hard no. In fact, Barber started cackling with laughter. Not a great sign for this dude’s chances.

Maycee Barber shoots down fan.

Brutal. Absolutely brutal. Rejection is all part of the game, but generally speaking, rejection doesn’t turn into a mega-viral Instagram video.

Most guys get rejected by walking up to a woman in a bar and getting shot down in front of his bros. Or, that’s at least how it worked when I was in college.

I suppose a lot of it happens over text these days. Either way, most men don’t experience rejection in a very public fashion.

Maycee Barber shoots down fan in brutal fashion. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Yet, that’s what happened here. Maycee Barber didn’t even stop to think about it. She immediately started laughing.

That’s a tough look for whoever this dude is. Very tough look.

Maycee Barber shoots down fan. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Shooters shoot. If you hit .300 in the MLB, you’re a very solid player. Same logic applies to relationships. Unfortunately for this guy, he got lit up in the worst of ways. Better luck next time, player.