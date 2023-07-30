Fan Shoots His Shot With UFC Star Maycee Barber, Fails Miserably

A Maycee Barber fan learned the hard way that rejection can be absolutely brutal.

Barber is one of the best women in the UFC and currently holds a 13-2 pro fighting record. She’s an absolute star in the octagon.

Her last fight was a second round victory over Amanda Ribas in June. The 25-year-old fighter has a very bright future ahead of her.

Well, one fan decided to take a press conference prior to UFC 291 in Utah to shoot his shot with the young star.

“Do I got a shot,” the random fan asked during the press. The answer is no. Hard no. In fact, Barber started cackling with laughter. Not a great sign for this dude’s chances.

Maycee Barber shoots down fan.

Brutal. Absolutely brutal. Rejection is all part of the game, but generally speaking, rejection doesn’t turn into a mega-viral Instagram video.

Most guys get rejected by walking up to a woman in a bar and getting shot down in front of his bros. Or, that’s at least how it worked when I was in college.

I suppose a lot of it happens over text these days. Either way, most men don’t experience rejection in a very public fashion.

Yet, that’s what happened here. Maycee Barber didn’t even stop to think about it. She immediately started laughing.

That’s a tough look for whoever this dude is. Very tough look.

Shooters shoot. If you hit .300 in the MLB, you’re a very solid player. Same logic applies to relationships. Unfortunately for this guy, he got lit up in the worst of ways. Better luck next time, player.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

