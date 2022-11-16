Max Verstappen’s Mom Accuses Son’s Teammate Of Cheating On His Wife

Listen, I’m not going to sit here and nerd out on the F1 like the Cool F1 People on social media who have been watching the sport since Netflix debuted an F1 reality show. I’m here covering F1 because we have a mom accusing her son’s teammate of cheating on his wife and that immediately sets off my pop culture radar.

The story, as it’s being told by European tabloids, is that Max Verstappen’s mom, Sophie Kumpen, accused his teammate, Sergio Perez, of cheating on his wife as a basic feud within the Red Bull team has escalated, to say the least.

All of this drama started after the Brazilian Grand Prix where Verstappen defied orders from the top of the Red Bull team to allow Perez to pass him during the race.

And we have DRAMA, folks.

Max Verstappen, left, defied Red Bull team orders to allow teammate Sergio Perez (right) to pass him during the Brazilian GP and now we have Verstappen’s mom going after her son’s teammate on Instagram where she accused the racer of cheating on his wife. Getty Images / NY Post / Instagram

Verstappen, who has locked up the F1 driver’s season title, was ordered to fall back to allow Perez to move up because he’s in a battle for second place in the season standings with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Perez is pissed.

“It shows who he (Verstappen) really is,” he said of Verstappen defying orders. “I have nothing to say, really. After all I’ve done for him, it’s disappointing. I have no idea. I’m really surprised.”

Enter mama bear, as the annoying suburban Facebook moms say these days.

Oh hell naw, Sophie fired back.

“And then in the evening cheating on his wife,” Kumpen fired back in a since-deleted Instagram comment on a post criticizing her son’s actions.

Oh hell yeah! Let’s do this!!

Perez was caught up in cheating drama this summer when he was photographed partying on a yacht with women and wrapping his arms around a blonde while also dabbling with a brunette to celebrate his Monaco GP victory.

Perez ended up having to apologize for partying with women who weren’t his wife and it was on video.

“It was a bad party that I didn’t know how to control at the height of the person that I am, but it was just that, a very bad party,” Perez said at the time.

That’s F1 driver Sergio Perez celebrating his Monaco GP victory with a woman who is not his wife. / NY Post

Actually, it looked like a pretty great party, minus the whole part where you were Urban Meyer-ing that blonde.

“People close to me know my values and the type of person that I am,” Perez continued during his apology tour.

“For those who ask me, we are more united than ever, me and my wife, and for those who just want to hurt us, I wish you the best.”

Needless to say, Max’s mom has created some outrage on social media over her comment. F1 fans are furious even though Sergio is on film grinding on some random.

