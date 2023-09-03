Max Verstappen Sets Formula 1 Consecutive Wins Record With Italian Grand Prix Victory

Videos by OutKick

No one in the more than 70-year history of Formula 1 has won more consecutive races than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. He locked up his 10th straight win by taking P1 in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

While there were battles throughout the field, including a late-race battle between both Ferraris for the final step of the podium, Verstappen checked out and spent most of the Grand Prix as much as 10 seconds up the road.

That’s not the biggest margin of victory he has had this season, but it was still dominant.

The Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez came home in P2, giving Red Bull their sixth 1-2 finish of the season. Additionally, it was Checo’s first podium finish at Monza since 2012 with Sauber (which kind of blew my mind).

While Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz did a solid job of leading the race early, as fast as his car was on the straight, it was no match for Verstappen. Red Bull is simply unbeatable at the moment.

Some could argue that it’s boring to have the same winner every week, but you can’t overlook the fact that we’re seeing a historic level of dominance.

This Red Bull/Verstappen will go down with other runs of dominance in F1 history.

McLaren with Prost and Senna. Ferrari with Schumacher. Red Bull and Vettel. Mercedes with Hamilton.

Go ahead and add Red Bull and Verstappen to that list.

Ferrari Did What They Could To Please The Tifosi

Ferrari had arguably their best weekend of the season at Monza. They brought a setup to Monza — their home track — that had some blistering speed on the straights. Of course, at the Temple of Speed, there are a lot of those.

The Scuderia was toward the top of the time charts in every practice and qualifying session, but they were simply no match for the race pace of the Red Bull, which proved to be their strength week after week.

A P3-P4 finish was as good as it could get.

This isn’t to say there weren’t any of those “Ferrari moments.”

The big one came at the end of the race, with drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc battling with each other for the final spot on the podium. On the last lap, Leclerc steamed into the first chicane and had a massive lockup that narrowly missed taking out Sainz as well.

It was a thrilling battle, but one that could have ended embarrassingly for the home team… a couple of times.

Other Notes I Typed Into My Phone

Poor Yuki Tsunoda. While we talk about Monza being Ferrari’s home race, it’s also AlphaTauri’s (kind of Alfa Romeo’s too, but that’s a Swiss team with an Italian title sponsor essentially). Unfortunately for him, he didn’t even make it through the first formation lap. That Red Bull power unit of his decided to take a crap before Parabolica (Curva Alboreto) and delayed the start of the race.



Conversely, Williams’ car works great in low-downforce trim. Alex Albon continued his superb season with a P6 finish, while Logan Sargeant would’ve finished just outside the points if it weren’t for a 5-second time penalty.



I’m convinced Sargeant has a points finish in him. I don’t think Singapore will be the place, but the following race at Suzuka could suit their car.



Mercedes Lewis Hamilton had a rare brain fart during his battle with McLaren's Oscar Piastri. He cut across on the Aussie going into the Della Rogia chicane which broke Piastri's front wing and landed him a 5-second penalty. Sir Lewis still came home in P6, just behind his teammate George Russell.

Formula 1 will take a week off, but after that, it’s time for some night racing in Singapore. Can Max add to this record-setting streak? We’ll see, but things can get chaotic on the Marina Bay Circuit, so it should be interesting.

