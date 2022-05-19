Max Scherzer Tells Dugout ‘I’m Done’ In Middle of At Bat; Mets Fans in Panic Mode

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer has Mets fans fearing the worst, exiting Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth, with the Mets up 6-2.
Facing Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols with a 0-1 count, Scherzer’s slider hit the dirt. He immediately waved to trainer Joe Golia, signaling he was done for the day.
“I’m done, I’m done,” the Mets ace mouthed to his dugout. Golia and manager Buck Showalter walked out to meet Scherzer and pulled him for the night after a brief discussion.
Scherzer still got the win, throwing 87 pitches in 5⅔ innings. But he left Max and Mets fans wondering when he might pitch again considering something ailed him enough to suddenly withdraw himself in the middle of an at-bat.
With the Mets (25-14) already missing Jacob DeGrom on the mound, New York’s lineup of pitching will find itself in trouble if Scherzer’s injury proves serious.
The MLB broadcast announced that Scherzer was experiencing “discomfort in his left side,” giving Mets fans a temporary sigh of relief; still, the pitcher isn’t out of the woods yet.
Scherzer is expected to undergo further imaging on Thursday.
Metsies still felt the catastrophic weight of watching their stellar season potential get derailed by another injury to their pitching depth, and they (over)reacted accordingly…
Stay tuned with OutKick as the situation involving Max Scherzer develops.
