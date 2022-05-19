Max Scherzer Tells Dugout ‘I’m Done’ In Middle of At Bat; Mets Fans in Panic Mode

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer has Mets fans fearing the worst, exiting Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth, with the Mets up 6-2.

Facing Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols with a 0-1 count, Scherzer’s slider hit the dirt. He immediately waved to trainer Joe Golia, signaling he was done for the day.

Max Scherzer tells the Mets dugout "I'm done." & comes out of the game in the 6th.



(via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/64W8oXky8G — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 19, 2022

“I’m done, I’m done,” the Mets ace mouthed to his dugout. Golia and manager Buck Showalter walked out to meet Scherzer and pulled him for the night after a brief discussion.

Scherzer still got the win, throwing 87 pitches in 5⅔ innings. But he left Max and Mets fans wondering when he might pitch again considering something ailed him enough to suddenly withdraw himself in the middle of an at-bat.

With the Mets (25-14) already missing Jacob DeGrom on the mound, New York’s lineup of pitching will find itself in trouble if Scherzer’s injury proves serious.

The MLB broadcast announced that Scherzer was experiencing “discomfort in his left side,” giving Mets fans a temporary sigh of relief; still, the pitcher isn’t out of the woods yet.

Scherzer is expected to undergo further imaging on Thursday.

Max Scherzer, who abruptly pulled himself out of the game in the sixth inning, experienced discomfort in his left side, according to #Mets. Will undergo imaging tomorrow. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) May 19, 2022

Metsies still felt the catastrophic weight of watching their stellar season potential get derailed by another injury to their pitching depth, and they (over)reacted accordingly…

Max Scherzer exited the game with left side discomfort. Tests to come tomorrow.



Deep breaths… — Amazin' Army (@WE_ARE_MET_FANS) May 19, 2022

#Mrmet hoping his injury is worse than whatever has happened to #Maxscherzer tonight. Got 3 texts asking why God hates the #Mets. ugh. pic.twitter.com/dNWQBEYm34 — Joe Favorito (@joefav) May 19, 2022

Retweet if Max Scherzer can take your back — Amazin' Army (@WE_ARE_MET_FANS) May 19, 2022

Raise your hand if you feel like after Max Scherzer left, the Mets were destined to lose this game. pic.twitter.com/kry0SML1Lq — Vince 22 (@VinceG222) May 19, 2022

Max Scherzer taking himself out of a game mid at bat! Please be alright 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #LGM pic.twitter.com/boE60e8UfN — Juan Vasquez (@JuanV71185) May 19, 2022

Max Scherzer is walking off the Citi Field mound alongside trainer Joe Golia here in the sixth. He's thrown 87 pitches. Appeared to be Scherzer's call to come out of this game. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 19, 2022

