Max Scherzer Set To Make Mets Return Tuesday Against Reds

The New York Mets will soon receive a jolt to their starting rotation, as RHP Max Scherzer is set to make his return on Tuesday.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner will take to the mound against the Cincinnati Reds, his first start since suffering an oblique injury while pitching against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 18.

“If you look at the timeframe of this injury over the course of a lot of history, you look at other people with this injury and what’s the usual timeline, he’s met all the criteria,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said ahead of New York’s home game against the Rangers on Friday.

Scherzer, 37, made two rehab starts for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the most recent coming on Wednesday. Scherzer threw 80 pitches in his most recent outing and allowed three runs — two earned — with eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.

In Scherzer’s first rehab start on June 20, he took 65 pitches to get through 3.1 innings, surrendering two runs, three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

“I have a much better grasp on what this is,” Scherzer said Friday. “I definitely crossed that six week timeline so you feel a lot more confident. You feel it’s starting to get in my rearview mirror.”

Scherzer, in the first year of a three-year, $130 million deal he signed this past offseason, had started eight games before picking up the injury. Scherzer was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

