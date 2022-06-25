Max Scherzer Inching Towards Mets Return, Won’t Start Sunday In Miami

Mets fans will have to wait a little longer to see the return of RHP Max Scherzer, as manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Scherzer will not come off the injured list to start against the Marlins Sunday.

“Nobody ever said he was,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before the series opener Friday, via ESPN. “He was projected because of where he was. Talking to Max and talking to everybody he’s making the progress he should be. Not where he needs to be. He’s getting closer.”

Scherzer, 37, has been on the injured list since suffering an oblique strain on May 18. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made a rehab start with the Double-A Birmingham Rumble Ponies Tuesday, taking 65 pitches to get through 3.1 innings. He surrendered two runs, three hits, one walk and struck out six.

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Scherzer traveled with New York to Miami, leading some to believe he could return this weekend. Scherzer may very well take the rubber Sunday, but it won’t be in a Mets uniform. LHP David Peterson will instead take to the hill against the Marlins Sunday.

“He still might pitch Sunday for somebody but it won’t be us,” Showalter said. “We’ll see how feels the next day or two to decide what happens next.”

Scherzer, who inked a three-year, $130 million deal with the Mets this past offseason, was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 59 strikeouts in eight starts this season before going on the shelf.

