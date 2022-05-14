Max Scherzer Refuses To Let Japanese Ambassador Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitch

Note to self: when Max Scherzer sets foot on the rubber, don’t even bother trying to get him to step off.

The gentleman tasked with throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field Friday night learned the lesson, despite his status. This wasn’t any Joe Shmoe, but rather Mikio Mori, Ambassador and Consul General of Japan.

Mori appeared to get a late start to the bump, or the Mets mistimed his scheduled throw, which resulted in Mori hesitantly waiting for Scherzer to step aside during his warmup pitches. But Scherzer wasn’t going anywhere.

Mori never did get to throw his pitch, not even with it being Japanese Heritage Night on the 150th anniversary of the United States’ introduction of baseball to Japan.

Scherzer had other plans and more pitches to throw, as he would get through 7.0 innings of work, allowing just one run on three hits with six punchouts. The Mets, however, fell to the Mariners, 2-1.

