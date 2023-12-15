Max Scherzer Has Back Surgery, Out Until Summer

Videos by OutKick

In another blow to their rotation, the defending World Series champions will have to start their season without Max Scherzer.

The Texas Rangers pitcher underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc on Thursday. He is likely out until June or July, according to The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal.

Max Scherzer underwent surgery on his back for a herniated disc yesterday, Rangers GM Chris Young told the team’s beat writers. Expected to be out until June or July. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 15, 2023

“After returning to my offseason home in Florida, my discomfort in my back continued to get worse. During this time, I received a diagnosis of a herniated disc,” Scherzer said in a statement.

“After several conservative treatments and consulting with multiple specialists, I made the decision to have the recommended surgery. Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024. I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer.”

Max Scherzer Shut Down Again

Scherzer has dealt with back issues in the past, as well as a nagging injury in his shoulder area. In fact, it was that shoulder injury that forced the Rangers to shut him down in September — just eight starts after being traded from the New York Mets on June 30.

Out of the lineup for a month, the 39 year old returned for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. He made two starts in the series as the Rangers advanced to the World Series.

In the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Scherzer pitched three scoreless innings in Game 3 before leaving due to back tightness. He was removed from the team’s World Series roster the next day.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and a three-time winner of the Cy Young Award.

This is not great news for the Rangers’ rotation as they will also have to navigate the start of the season without two-time Cy Young winner Jacob DeGrom and newly signed Tyler Mahle, who are both still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.