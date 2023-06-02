Max Scherzer Asks Why MLB Is ‘So Anal’ About The Pitch Clock

Videos by OutKick

New York Mets superstar pitcher Max Scherzer is not shy about his displeasure with MLB’s new pitch clock.

Scherzer, like many pitchers, is committed to a consistent routine before starts or in between innings.

He’s also known for his relatively prickly demeanor on the mound. And his numerous run ins with umpires this season.

All of those factors boiled over in a recent start, with Scherzer describing how the clock can sometimes go too far.

He wasn’t allowed to throw his customary eighth warmup pitch, with the umpire stepping in.

“You’re supposed to get eight warmup pitches, and I had seven. I asked (home-plate umpire Tripp Gibson) if I could have the eighth pitch. Can I do my normal routine to warm up? And he’s telling me, ‘It’s the clock, it’s the clock.’ That’s what’s so frustrating. Look, I’m doing my normal routine. Why do we need to step through the game and have the umpires change routines when it’s not my fault for what’s going on here? I’m talking to Tripp, and he’s sitting here saying he can’t do anything about it. If he lets me throw the pitch, MLB gets mad at him,” Scherzer said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets reacts after an ejection by umpire Phil Cuzzi #10 during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer Has A Point With Pitch Clock Objections

He continued, explaining his objections to trying to cut down on seconds during warm ups.

“This goes back to, why do we need a pitch clock for that situation? If I throw one more pitch, what is it, one second slower? Why can’t the umpire have discretion in that situation, to allow a pitcher to throw his eighth, normal warmup pitch? Why do we have to be so anal about this to have a clock shoved in everybody’s face to snuff out every single second that’s going through the game?”



Scherzer said he’d like umpires to be able to have discretion in those circumstances.

“It’s situations like that that are really frustrating not only for pitchers and players, but even the umpires. Tripp’s handcuffed. Why is Tripp handcuffed to not allow a normal routine? Why can’t Tripp make that call?”

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 19: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch at American Family Field on September 19, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

There really shouldn’t be much objection to giving pitchers their usual warm up allotment. As Scherzer said, it saves at most, one to two seconds when game times have already dropped dramatically.

MLB has made strict enforcement of pace of play initiatives a priority this season. But there’s a significant difference between in game situations and routine oriented pre-inning warmups.

And it should be up to the umpire’s discretion to decide when it should be allowed. But the league doesn’t seem to want to budge on strict enforcement, even if prominent players are clearly upset.

After a rocky start, Scherzer seems to have adjusted to the clock of late. But based on this, he certainly isn’t happy about it.