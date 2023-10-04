Max Homa Says He Lost Full Control Of His Body Before Making His Electric Match-Winning Putt At Ryder Cup

Videos by OutKick

While the 2023 Ryder Cup was an overall disaster for the United States, Max Homa’s play in Rome was one bright spot both he and future U.S. teams can build on moving forward.

Homa led the U.S. team in points and put in quite the effort going 3-1-1 for the week. He and Rory McIlroy were the lone two players from both sides to play in all five sessions over the weekend. Not a bad showing for a Ryder Cup rookie.

READ: MULTIPLE STORIES APPEARING TO BE FALSE ABOUT PATRICK CANTLAY’S HAT AT THE RYDER CUP OUT SHINED THE GOLF PLAYED IN ROME, AND THAT’S A SHAME

Homa’s biggest moment came on the 18th hole during his Sunday singles match against England’s Matt Fitzpatrick. With one hole to play, Homa held a 1-up lead, but as things quickly transpired he suddenly found himself in the potential Cup-losing match for the U.S.

At worst, Homa needed to tie the hole in order to secure the full point for the Americans. A loss of the hole giving the Europeans a half point would have clinched the Cup for the opposing side.

After pushing his approach shot well right, Homa caught a bad break and was forced to take an unplayable near the green on the Par 5.

Following a classy chip shot from the rough, Homa was left with a must-make seven-and-a-half-foot par putt, and delivered.

Homa joined the No Laying Up podcast to recap the week that was, and specifically the monstrous par save he had on the final hole to win his match over Fitzpatrick.

He put into perspective how unique it was to not have a putt to win the Ryder Cup, but a putt to not lose the Ryder Cup instead. Homa also confirmed he couldn’t feel his body before taking the putter back on the final hole.

.@MaxHoma on his putt to win his singles match on Sunday. Full podcast available wherever you get ’em. pic.twitter.com/Vw7wEdtzi0 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) October 4, 2023

“I have never dreamt of making a putt to not lose the Ryder Cup, that was a very different feeling,” Homa explained.

“I remember I really turned my brain on. You wanted this, this is a very cool opportunity, but I lost full control of my body. I can’t believe watching it that you can’t see my legs shaking. I couldn’t feel anything. My legs were full-blown vibrating.”

Homa proved to the world two things during the 2023 Ryder Cup: the moment isn’t too big for him and he truly, truly cares about representing his country and hopefully one day winning a Ryder Cup.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris