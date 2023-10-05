Max Homa Calls Patrick Cantlay Hat Report ‘Biggest Bullsh-t’ He Can Remember, Details Dynamic Of U.S. Team Room At Ryder Cup

Videos by OutKick

If you believe Patrick Cantlay himself and the rest of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, the ‘report’ involving him going hatless as a form of protest for not being paid to play is simply not true. If you want to side with the shotty and biased report from Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir, well, that’s on you at this point.

Weir started a firestorm at Marco Simone on Saturday with a tweet claiming, that according to his sources, the U.S. team room was “fractured,” Cantlay skipped the previous night’s team gala event, and his decision to not wear a hat during the event was him protesting the fact that players aren’t directly paid to play in the Ryder Cup.

Weir conveniently left out the fact that Cantlay didn’t wear a hat during the 2021 Ryder Cup while also ignoring photo evidence of Cantlay at the gala.

Cantlay has denied the report multiple times, U.S. vice captain Jim Furyk has since explained that the team couldn’t find a hat that fit the American’s head, and now Max Homa has backed his teammate by calling the report “the biggest bullsh-t I can remember, maybe ever.”

During a recent appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, Homa explained that Cantlay and the rest of the American team were frustrated by the irresponsible and straight-up false report. He also detailed the team room dynamic and the allegation that Xander Schauffele and Cantlay were using their own rooms because they didn’t really want to be there.

“They said that they had a different dressing room than we did, which was hilarious. They said that they don’t eat with us. They said that they don’t do X, Y, and Z, [Cantlay] and Xander. And it was just funny because it’s like, our team room didn’t even have doors on it. So we all were in the same room,” Homa explained.

“We love Pat and Xander. They are clearly, like, their own two peas in a pod. But that doesn’t make me any less of a friend to Pat and Xander than what I already was. There was no division. So it was it was very weird to find out all that news and deal with all that,” Homa continued.

Max Homa Says The Patrick Cantlay Reports And Drama Were Simply “Wrong And Dumb”

After being a part of what was by far the most talked about story at this year’s Ryder Cup, Homa came away thinking that people will believe anything they read online.

“It was like, finally, I get it. Like, none of these people know. People just say stuff. You can tweet whatever you want. And a lot of people are like, ‘Pat only cares about the money, doesn’t care about the Ryder Cup. He was going to skip it.’ It’s just like, none of it was accurate,” Homa said.

“I guess for the first time I was on the inside of one of these types of stories where it just was weird because I just I can’t tell you how wrong so much of what I was reading again on the Internet, just how wrong and dumb it was.”

As for Weir, it appears that he’s sticking by his original report. Typically a very active person on X, formerly Twitter, he’s tweeted just once since the original report on Sept. 30 saying that Cantlay’s agent “refused to confirm or deny to me that Patrick believes players should be paid to play in the Ryder Cup, but says his lack of cap is not as a protest against this.”

