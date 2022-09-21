Max Homa Gives Surprising Take Regarding LIV Golf Receiving World Ranking Points

As expected, LIV Golf is a topic of discussion leading into this week’s Presidents Cup, despite the fact that LIV golfers have been banned from competing. Nevertheless, LIV and whether or not its future holds OWGR points or not is among the biggest storylines in the golf world.

LIV Golf applied for inclusion within the Official World Golf Ranking system in July, but has yet to receive word if it’ll be awarded points in the future.

The vast majority of PGA Tour players have either avoided the question or said no when asked if they believe LIV should receive OWGR points, but Max Homa has taken a different approach.

Homa, the winner of last week’s Fortinet Championship, thinks LIV Golf should receive OWGR points.

“If the OWGR decides they get World Ranking points that’s great. I have no problem with them getting ranking points,” Homa, who is representing the USA at the Presidents Cup, explained. “To my eye, it seems like they should get World Ranking points.”

“I hope for them that it does go through and they get World Ranking points. It seems like if 48 great golfers play in a tournament, week in and week out, to my eye, should get points. But there is a criteria. That’s how the world works,” Homa later continued.

LIV Golf Must Meet Criteria For OWGR Points

As Homa noted, there is criteria that golf tours are supposed to meet in order to be awarded OWGR points, and LIV Golf doesn’t meet all of those.

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

One of the biggest knocks most point to when it comes to LIV Golf possibly being awarded OWGR points is that tournaments do not have a cut and are only 54 holes.

LIV CEO Greg Norman admitted in a letter he sent to LIV players that the Saudi-backed circuit doesn’t meet the 14 criteria points to reach OWGR recognition, one of which is the proposed tour must comply with OWGR guidelines for a period of one year.

LIV Golf is hoping the eight members of the OWGR board of governors will vote in favor, but they’re certainly fighting an uphill battle.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Augusta National executive director Will Jones are two noteworthy names on the board.