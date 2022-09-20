LIV Golfers Sign Letter Urging World Ranking Points Be Awarded, Cite Potential Conflict Of Interest

As LIV Golf continues to wait on a decision about whether or not it will receive Official World Golf Ranking points, players on the Saudi-backed circuit have taken action. A total of 50 LIV golfers have signed a letter urging the OWGR chairman to come to a positive decision sooner rather than later.

Of the 50 golfers to sign the letter, 48 played in last week’s Chicago LIV event.

The letter, addressed to chairman Peter Dawson, begins with nothing but praise for the OWGR and everything it stands for. It then details why LIV Golf has earned a place among the various tours already recognized by the ranking system.

“Some 23 tours are integrated into the OWGR universe, and LIV has earned its place among them,” the letter reads in part. Every week that passes without the inclusion of LIV athletes undermines the historical value of OWGR.”

It’s no secret that the eight members of the OWGR board of governors aren’t the biggest LIV Golf supporters. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Augusta National executive director Will Jones are just two noteworthy names on the board.

LIV Golf addressed that this may create a conflict of interest

“The case for LIV’s inclusion is strong, but we have concerns that members of your Governing Board are conflicted and are keeping the OWGR from acting as it should. Four of the eight members have connections to the PGA Tour, which unfortunately views LIV Golf as an antagonist.”

The signed letter echoes what LIV CEO Greg Norman pinned in August. Norman’s letter explained why the tour should be awarded OWGR points.

OWGR points are used to determine exemptions and overall fields for each of the four majors. The longer LIV golfers don’t receive OWGR points, the further they fall in the world rankings, which does nothing but hurt the future of their careers.