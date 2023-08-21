Max Homa Calls Out ‘Loser’ Fan For Yelling During His Putt For $3 Side Bet

Videos by OutKick

Golf fans can get rowdy, and while most keep it respectable and do their yelling after a shot has been hit, it isn’t always the case. Max Homa, unfortunately, had a bad fan experience over the weekend at the BMW Championship.

Homa faced a five-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole at Olympia Fields during the third round. When he pulled the putter back, he heard a fan scream “pull it,” and while he managed to make the putt for birdie, it was still incredibly annoying.

Homa said the fan was screaming after Chris Kirk, his playing partner, also missed a putt. He claimed the fan had a whopping $3 on whether or not he’d make his putt.

“There was a probably drunk — I hope, for his case, or else he’s just the biggest loser there is — but he was cheering and yelling at Chris for missing his putt short,” Homa said.

“And he kept yelling — one of them had $3 for me to make mine — and I got to the back of my backstroke, and he yelled, ‘Pull it!’ pretty loud.”

“It just sucks when it’s incredibly intentional, and his friend specifically said it was for $3. Not that money matters, but that’s a frustrating number.” I made it right in the middle, and then I just started yelling at him,” Homa said.

Max Homa didn’t have the greatest fan experience at Olympia Fields. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that the fan was fortunate Homa actually ended up making the putt, because if he hadn’t, more words likely would have been tossed in his direction.

While this sounds like very weak friendly bets between fans on-site, live-betting golf has become incredibly popular over the last few years. Homa went on to explain that he “loves that people can gamble on golf,” but not so much when instances like the one on Saturday unfolded.

Homa ultimately had a great week at Olympia Fields finishing T-5 and earning an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.