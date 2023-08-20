Viktor Hovland Shoots Olympia Fields Course Record 61 To Win BMW Championship, Shocking Scottie Scheffler

Videos by OutKick

In the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, Viktor Hovland just played one of the best rounds of golf of the entire year. Hovland carded a course record 61 at Olympia Fields Country Club during the final round of the BMW Championship. His nine-under round moved him to 17-under for the event, enough to overtake and shock the World’s No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler.

Heading into the final round, Scheffler co-led the event alongside Matt Fitzpatrick at 11-under par. Hovland was three shots back at eight-under par. He and Rory McIlroy were tied for fifth place.

But Viktor Hovland absolutely picked apart one of the toughest golf courses in the country Sunday afternoon.

Viktor Hovland reacts after making birdie during the final round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. Hovland beat Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick by two shots to win the tournament. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

And he did most of his damage on the back-nine, the harder nine holes on the golf course.

Hovland made three birdies in his first five holes, indicating he might be on his way to a great day.

2-under thru 3 👀



Viktor Hovland is just one shot off the lead @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/qA1STgCLmY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

But a bogey on seven had him finish his first nine holes at two-under, shooting 33 on the front.

At that point, Hovland wasn’t really even in contention for the tournament. Scheffler and Fitzpatrick were both at 14-under and four shots ahead of Hovland.

Darts from the co-leaders 🎯



Scottie Scheffler and @MattFitz94 move both move to 14-under @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/spEusNemHB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

But that’s when Hovland started playing some of the best golf of his life. Heck, of anyone’s life. Several of the commentators said that it was the best nine holes of golf that they had ever seen.

It all started with a birdie on 10 after an approach shot that landed inside four feet. Then, a birdie on 11 with a putt just under 13 feet.

And then another birdie after yet another approach shot landed his ball inside 5 feet.

Hovland had another great look at birdie on the par-3 13th hole, but just missed his 14-foot putt. But he got right back on the birdie train with a shot from the rough that landed inside two feet on No. 14.

(Note: The PGA Tour tweet is incorrect, this shot occurred on the par-4 14th hole)

A brilliant recovery shot from the 𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙥 rough on No. 13 👏



Viktor Hovland is just one back @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/wxqXiV8HBU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

Hovland ran into a little trouble on the par-5 15th hole, hitting his approach into the rough. But he chipped the ball to around 8 feet and sank ANOTHER birdie putt. And he wasn’t done.

He made par on the par-3 16th hole. And he headed to the two hardest holes on the entire golf course: 17 and 18.

But Viktor Hovland made those challenging Olympia Fields holes look like nothing.

Tied at the top!



Viktor Hovland joins Scottie Scheffler at 16-under @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/SvRZV7t9Ct — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

But Scottie Scheffler still trailed by one shot after Hovland’s putt on 18.

Unfortunately for Scottie, he missed a short par putt on 17 and made bogey.

A bogey on No. 17 for Scottie Scheffler puts him two back heading to the last. pic.twitter.com/ERUl9fw6qK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

That pretty much wrapped it up. Both Scheffler and Fitzpatrick trailed Hovland by two shots, meaning that one of them would have to hole-out their approach for eagle to tie.

That did not happen, and Hovland captured the BMW Championship. The victory catapulted him up to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup Standings, meaning that he starts the Tour Championship at -8.

There’s only one player who will start with a lower score next week: Scottie Scheffler begins the Tour Championship at ten-under.

Hmm … so Viktor Hovland has to chase down, catch, and pass Scottie Scheffler to win a golf tournament?

Sounds familiar.