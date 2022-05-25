Mavs Nearly Blow 29-Point Lead To Survive Warriors, 119-109, And Avoid Series Sweep

The Dallas Mavericks were facing elimination on Tuesday night, with the Golden State Warriors leading the series, 3-0, heading into Game 4.

Dallas ultimately staved off the series sweep: defeating the Warriors 119-109.

Tuesday night’s key to victory came down to the Mavs getting hot from beyond the arc. Dallas even began to approach the all-time record for made threes in a playoff game (25) as they hit 20-of-43 attempts from deep.

Golden State played sluggishly to start the game, likely thinking they were set for a 4-0 sweep after handily winning the first three meetups.

Mavs All-Star Luka Doncic shined with a near triple-double: recording 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Also keeping Dallas from an embarrassing exit was the offensive firepower from role players Dorian Finney-Smith (23 points), Reggie Bullock (18), Spencer Dinwiddie (10) and Maxi Kleber (13). Bullock had a bounceback game after hitting 0-of-10 shots in Game 3 and going 0-for-7 from deep.

Doncic lauded the team’s defense in the effort, limiting Golden State to 48.8 percent from the field.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry had a tepid performance, scoring 20 points on 7-of-16 shots.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, up over 20 points with six minutes left, Dallas began to squander their lead.

Golden State’s reserves managed to bring the Warriors within 10 with three minutes left in the game.

Dallas lost all momentum at that point but held in despite the Warriors’ starters coming in.

The series flips back to Chase Center on Thursday for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

