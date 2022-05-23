Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Defiant as NBA Fines For Bench Decorum Add Up

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks for “bench decorum” violations on three separate occasions this postseason and sending a leaguewide message with ramped-up fines.

After the Association announced on Sunday that it was fining Mark Cuban and the Mavs $100,000 for their third offense related to the same rule, Dallas coach Jason Kidd responded by brushing off the warnings.

Kidd said his team is staying the course in response to the NBA asking players to tone down the sideline celebrations or creeping onto the court.

“It’s the league’s decision to fine. But we’re not going to sit. We’re going to cheer,” Kidd commented.

Dallas was fined for bench-decorum violations twice in the Western Conference Semifinal (Game 2, 7) against the Phoenix Suns. The amassed total for fines climbed to $175,000 on Sunday.

As previously noted on OutKick, Dallas reserve Theo Pinson caused an errant turnover by Steph Curry during Friday’s Game 2 against Golden State, which appeared prime for another penalty by the NBA. Pinson was wearing a white shirt, which appeared in Curry’s in-game vision as a teammate, resulting in the out-of-bounds pass.

“We’re not a complaining organization. We win with class and we lose with class,” Kidd added.

The Mavs and Warriors face off in Game 3 on Sunday. Golden State leads the series, 2-0.

