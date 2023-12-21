Maury Povich Called In By Denver Zoo To Settle Orangutan Baby Daddy Paternity Case

Videos by OutKick

Baby mama and baby daddy drama is Maury Povich’s middle name.

The TV hall of famer is making headlines this week over yet another paternity case, but this time instead of a couple of trailer rats having sex and reproducing, Maury was called in by the Denver Zoo in an orangutan baby daddy case.

Just who is Siska’s daddy?

That’s the big question that had the zoologists perplexed until they called in DNA experts and Maury to get to the bottom of which orangutan will be on the hook for child support payments for the next 18 years.

Baby daddy revelation expert Maury Povich was called in by the Denver Zoo to settle a paternity case. / Maury Povich Show / Getty Images

Would it be 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya on the hook for those orangutan child support payments?

You could cut the tension with a knife as Maury held the envelope in his hands which have held the financial fate of thousands of men over the years.

“Berani, you are the father!” Maury announced.

And just like that, Maury’s job was done here.

And the results are in! https://t.co/9ezm657XEz — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) December 19, 2023

You’re probably wondering: Are male orangutans good fathers? It turns out they’re not involved in the newborn’s life pretty much like all of Maury’s guests, so it only made sense the show host would get this job from the zoo.