Matthew Stafford Not Connecting With Younger Teammates Because They’re Addicted To Their Phones, Wife Claims

Matthew Stafford is struggling to connect with his Los Angeles Rams teammates for one big reason:

Phones.

Stafford is attempting to bounce back after struggling with his health in 2022. The Rams went from winning the Super Bowl to winning just five games last year. It was brutal, and Stafford is tasked with turning things around.

Matthew Stafford is struggling to bond with his teammates due to phones, his wife says. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

There’s just one problem, according to his wife Kelly. Players are stuck in their phones instead of interacting with each other and they’re treating him like an old man.

Kelly said the following on the topic on her podcast (via SI.com):

It’s kind of crazy. So Matthew’s been in the league a long time. He’s like, ‘The difference in the locker room has changed so significantly.’ … But he’s like, ‘I feel like I can’t connect. In the old days, you’d come out of practice, you’d shower, and people would be playing cards, interacting…But they get out of practice and meetings during training camp, and they go straight to their phones. … Matthew’s like, ‘I don’t know… Am I the dad? Do I take their phones? What do I do here?’…They say ‘sir’ to him and (stuff). He’s like, ‘No, we’re on the same level here; we’re both playing in the league. Let me get to know you.’

Did you know Matthew Stafford is only 35 years old? I figured he had to be a few years older than that before I looked it up moments ago.

He’s not nearly as old as expected, but it feels that way seeing as how he’s been in the NFL since 2008. The man has been a gunslinger for a decade and a half.

Will Matthew Stafford turn the Rams around after a difficult 2022 season? (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for him, it sounds like being 35 might as well be 75 when it comes to dealing with his younger teammates.

Is anyone surprised people have their noses buried in their phones? That’s not just a problem for the Los Angeles Rams. It’s a problem for young people all over America.

Look at what dating apps have done to young people and their ability to communicate. It’s pathetic. Gone are the days of bonding over some beers. Now, it’s all about the phone.

Dating apps are ruining young men's ability to communicate. It has to stop.



For generations, you had to do this crazy thing called "talk to women" if you wanted a shot. Now, young people hide behind screens.



Put down the phones. Learn how to talk again!https://t.co/ADpubATGkg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 8, 2023

Stafford should start ruling the offense with an iron fist. No phones in the facilities, mandatory beers with the boys and no distractions. Do that for a couple weeks and the young people might realize it’s more fun to sit around and bond than burn time on a phone. It’s comeback season in Los Angeles, but Stafford won’t get it done if he can’t talk to anyone. Turn the phones off, get a cold rack of light brews and have yourself a day. It’s not that hard to figure out.