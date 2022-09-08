Matthew Stafford Underwent Elbow Surgery On Throwing Arm This Offseason: Report

Coming off of a Super Bowl-winning season, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly underwent elbow surgery on his throwing arm this offseason. The 34-year-old went under the knife to alleviate the pain he felt in this elbow throughout last season.

According to ESPN, Stafford “feels better today than he did at this time last year.” Stafford confirmed to the media that he currently has “no limitations” on his elbow heading into the season.

“I feel good,” Stafford explained. “I’m ready to go. No limitations. … I feel great. I’m ready to go play. Can always be better. Can always try to feel like I’m 21 again. I’ll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw.”

Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford. (Getty Images)

Stafford received an injection in the elbow during the 2021 campaign and didn’t throw during spring workouts.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay has said the plan to manage Stafford’s elbow is the same as it was last season, which worked out pretty well for the Rams as they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night to kick off the 2022 NFL season. Stafford will start under center for Los Angeles in what should be a great duel against Buffalo’s Josh Allen.