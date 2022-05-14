Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Know What To Tell His Kids About Rams Christmas Day Game

The NFL revealed its full schedule on Thursday night, and while the Los Angeles Rams will have a tough road to repeat another Super Bowl win, that doesn’t seem to be Matthew Stafford‘s biggest concern.

One of Christmas Day matinee matchup for the Rams will be at home against the Denver Broncos and their new star quarterback, Russell Wilson. The game that is currently set to be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Stafford said on NFL Network after the schedule release that his biggest worry on Christmas day may not be the Broncos’ defense, but rather what he’s going to tell his kids about where their presents are.

“That’s a great question. I hope my kids aren’t watching, but my wife Kelly was saying maybe we just tell the kids that Christmas is the next day,” Stafford said. “But, uh, I don’t know. I’m not really sure what we’re gonna do there. Turn the TV off Chandler and Sawyer if you’re watching. We’ll figure that out when we get there, but maybe that is a ‘Santa got stuck in the chimney, he’s a little bit late delivering the presents. We’ll see him after the game.’ I don’t know. Either that or I go over there super early in the morning but that doesn’t sound like a good plan.”

Tactician on the field and in parenting.



Matthew Stafford on playing on Christmas Day. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dlgnyP3sTo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022

Sports Illustrated reports that the Week 16 matchup will mark the first time Stafford has taken the field on Christmas day as an NFL quarterback.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

