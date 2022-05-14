in NFL, Sports

Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Know What To Tell His Kids About Rams Christmas Day Game

The NFL revealed its full schedule on Thursday night, and while the Los Angeles Rams will have a tough road to repeat another Super Bowl win, that doesn’t seem to be Matthew Stafford‘s biggest concern.

One of Christmas Day matinee matchup for the Rams will be at home against the Denver Broncos and their new star quarterback, Russell Wilson. The game that is currently set to be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon. 

Stafford said on NFL Network after the schedule release that his biggest worry on Christmas day may not be the Broncos’ defense, but rather what he’s going to tell his kids about where their presents are.

“That’s a great question. I hope my kids aren’t watching, but my wife Kelly was saying maybe we just tell the kids that Christmas is the next day,” Stafford said. “But, uh, I don’t know. I’m not really sure what we’re gonna do there. Turn the TV off Chandler and Sawyer if you’re watching. We’ll figure that out when we get there, but maybe that is a ‘Santa got stuck in the chimney, he’s a little bit late delivering the presents. We’ll see him after the game.’ I don’t know. Either that or I go over there super early in the morning but that doesn’t sound like a good plan.”

Sports Illustrated reports that the Week 16 matchup will mark the first time Stafford has taken the field on Christmas day as an NFL quarterback.

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

  1. Tell them you like this giant mansion and luxury vacation homes we own and those great private schools you will be attending and all these great things you have that all the other kids don’t so daddy works on Christmas Day like many other people do no big deal

