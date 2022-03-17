in NFL

Matthew Stafford And AT&T Release An All-time Great Commercial

Everything’s turned around for Mathew Stafford since his trade to the Rams and now he’s making commercials about that success. The Super Bowl champion and AT&T partnered for this heavy hitter that also leaves a nice message to his former team. Watch:

After 12 impressive individual seasons in Detroit and a whole lot of losing, it’s refreshing to see Stafford have nice things to say about an organization he left behind. And we know everyone respected him out there considering they sent him to the one team he asked for. That rare occasion a star leaves town and upsets no one.

Welcome done, AT&T. Epic commercial.

AT&TDetroit LionsLos Angeles RamsMathew StaffordNFLNFL Trade

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

