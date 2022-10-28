Matthew Perry Explains How To Tell Which Drugs He Was On During ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends,’ has a book coming out in November and is doing a pretty great job promoting it by spilling secrets from his time on the show. Perry has made it clear that he gets very personal in the memoir and that includes sharing plenty of information about his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Page Six shared a specific excerpt from Perry’s memoir that will certainly pique the interest of ‘Friends’ fans. Not only does Perry write about the drugs he was abusing during the show’s decade-long run, but how to tell which drugs he was on at certain times of filming.

“You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” Perry writes. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”

Anyone who has ever watched all 10 seasons of ‘Friends’ paid attention to the change in Perry’s appearance over the course of the show.

Matthew Perry on the set of ‘Friends.’ (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images).

While Perry’s weight or appearance doesn’t change much during the first couple of seasons, it certainly does in the later seasons.

Perry’s weight drastically fluctuated in both directions over the last three to four seasons of the show. He revealed that it fluctuated between 128 pounds and 225 pounds over the show’s 10-year run.

His character also began wearing glasses and appeared to have had serious dental work later in the show as well.

While Perry’s battle with drugs and alcohol changed his appearance on the show, he wasn’t the only one to have changes in appearance. Courtney Cox, who played Bing’s wife Monica Geller, undoubtedly had plastic surgeries both during and after the show.