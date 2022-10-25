Filthy Rich ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Admits Women Are Interested In Him Because Of Money

After amassing a net worth of roughly $80 million, filthy rich ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry now admits that he’s been the target of gold diggers.

What took so long?

Perry, who’s attempting to find true love at age 53, says plenty of his past relationships have failed. And the former Friends star cites money as the reason. That’s why Perry is determined to no longer fill the roll of Sugar Daddy – Chandler Bing wants himself an honest woman with her own debit card and a j-o-b (probably).

“The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I’m going to be in love with and not be scared by the things that used to scare me… somebody who’s self-supporting,” Perry told People magazine.

In other words, somebody with a few zeros in the bank account who’s more than a…Friend!

Matthew Perry of ‘Friends’ fame doesn’t want a relationship with a woman who is just interested in his money. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

Matthew Perry Starred On ‘Friends’ From 1994 – 2004

Perry then circled back to the self-supporting aspect. He went on to add: “…Monetarily especially, because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me.”

Where’s Monica when you need her?

To be clear, Perry’s past love life has included significant others who were similarly deep-pocketed. Perry’s roster of former female companions includes Julia Roberts, Yasmine Bleeth and Lizzy Caplan. Roberts, by the way, reportedly has a net worth around $250 million.

Along with the other main characters on Friends, Perry was paid $1 million per episode for each episode airing over the series’ final two seasons. Prior to that, Perry and his co-stars were paid $750,000 an episodes for the series’ 7th and 8th seasons. Those numbers were reported by Sportskeeda.

So, my man’s got enough cash to spring for extra guac on date night.

Matthew Perry on the set of Friends. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images).

And though Perry’s next love (hopefully) won’t need it, the already filthy rich Friends star will likely soon fatten his wallet in a big way. Perry’s set to release a memoir on November that details his decades of struggling with addiction.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF