Matthew McConaughey Puts On Content Show During Texas/Washington Game: VIDEOS

Matthew McConaughey was in absolutely outstanding form Monday night for the Texas/Washington playoff game.

McConaughey is maybe the most famous Texas sports fan on the planet, and he’s never afraid to show his support for the Longhorns.

Matthew McConaughey was a content machine during the Texas/Washington playoff game. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

While Texas lost a 37-31 nail-biter to the Huskies in the CFP semifinals, the former “True Detective” star definitely put on a content show before the clock hit zero.

The man was all over the place, trying to hype the players up and continuing to remind people he’s a great college football fan. Check out some of the best moments below, and shoot me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

WILD… Actor Matthew McConaughey was on the sideline during the game trying to hype up Texas player giving them advice



😳😳😳



Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/ayKmuDH1To — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 2, 2024

Kenny Mayne says that Matthew McConaughey is "illegally inside in the players' box" on the Texas sideline. 😂 #CFP pic.twitter.com/Lf1ecYwiiK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

Matthew McConaughey goes wherever Matthew McConaughey wants to go 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/t3mubRm70x — Stream the Vote (@StreamtheVote) January 2, 2024

Matthew McConaughey put on a show during Texas/Washington playoff game.

Seriously, look at the passion, energy and joy McConaughey had on display last night. You can’t fake that. You either have it or you don’t.

Triple box of Matthew McConaughey on ESPN2. #CFP pic.twitter.com/xuxWOSu1jE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

I also think I speak for all college sports fans when I say we all know the exact pain he’s feeling at this moment. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

In news that I’m sure won’t surprise anyone, most celebrities aren’t overly impressive people at all, especially those in entertainment.

Most of what the public sees is curated by managers, agents and publicists. That’s simply not the case for Matthew McConaughey.

That man loves college football and the Texas Longhorns. Whenever there’s a monster game, you better believe you’ll see him roaming around trying to juice the squad up.

Texas didn’t get the job done, but I have no doubt McConaughey is already crafting a hell of a speech to get the dogs barking for 2024.

what a journey this season. – didn’t end how we wanted, proud of this @texasfootball team – hats off to the huskies. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 2, 2024

Props to Matthew McConaughey for continuing to be an authentic man in a world that desperately craves more authenticity. The man loves his college football and Longhorns, and won’t ever apologize for it. Respect.