Matthew McConaughey Is 100% Ready For Texas/Oklahoma Rivalry Game

Matthew McConaughey is ready for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma.

The Sooners and Longhorns will take the field Saturday for the latest installment of the bitter football rivalry, and there are plenty of storylines swirling.

Quinn Ewers is back on the field for Texas, Steve Sarkisian is hunting for a signature win and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables wants to notch a monster victory year one against the school’s biggest rivalry.

Quinn Ewers will play against Oklahoma. The Texas QB had been dealing with a shoulder injury. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Well, you can’t have a huge Texas football game without McConaughey bringing a little magic. The Texas grad and super fan posted an Instagram photo of himself rocking a burnt orange blazer and a cowboy hat with the caption, “See you in Dallas sooner #hookem.”

Matthew McConaughey is a huge fan of the Longhorns.

McConaughey might be the biggest Texas fan on the planet, and he’s never been afraid to show his passion for the Longhorns.

Last season he dropped a video ahead of the Red River Showdown that was more like a general issuing orders to his troops than a fan discussing a game.

Now, he’s doing his best to get his mind right for the Sooners and Longhorns battling it out in the Cotton Bowl.

Sure, it’s just an Instagram post, but we all have our different ways to prepare for a game. Personally, I fire up some great hype videos, sports speeches and crack a few cold ones to get in the mood.

For the former “True Detective” star, he chooses to rock his team’s colors and wear a cowboy hat on Instagram.

Matthew McConaughey drops Instagram post ahead of the Texas/Oklahoma game. The actor is a huge fan of the Longhorns. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Finally, it’s always great to see a guy who nerds out on his favorite team. Way too many Hollywood celebrities are like robots. They suck in person and are no fun. McConaughey is who he is, and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

It’s what makes him an awesome fan. It’s what makes McConaughey authentic. There’s no doubt we could use a lot more energy like that in America these days.