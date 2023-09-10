Matthew McConaughey Is VIBING At Alabama-Texas Game

Videos by OutKick

Oscar-winning actor and Texas Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey was in Tuscaloosa for one of the marquee matchups of week two of the college football season: his Longhorns facing off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While he may not have been in the Longhorns friendly confines of Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium, McConaughey seemed to be living every second he was spending at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

I mean, just look at him.

Matthew McConaughey getting juiced on the sidelines after that Jahdae Barron pick! pic.twitter.com/Ia5kC08jJl — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 9, 2023

The True Detective star even took some time to chat with Pat McAfee and company on ESPN, and he made it clear that he’s thrilled about his Longhorns joining the SEC next season.

Matthew McConaughey Is Psyched About Longhorns’ Move To The SEC

“It’s the best,” the über-Texan said of the vibe at an SEC football game. “It’s the best form of tribalism in the world. Right? Where you come out and (you’ve got) rabid fans, you’re trying to whoop the hell out of each other every single day here, but what other conference roots for their conference when they beat a team from another conference?”

Anyone? Does anyone have a guess as to which conference he’s talking about?

“Only the SEC,” McConaughey said. “Cannot wait. Every Saturday is a marquee game and now we’re coming to it. Coming to the table. We’re coming to try to sit at the head of the table too.”

The Lincoln spokesman was then asked if he thought the Longhorns might send a parting shot to the Big 12 and win the conference title before scampering off to the SEC.

“You’re damn right,” he said.

McConaughey was even with the ESPN crew when Quinn Ewers launched one downfield for a Longhorns touchdown and the lead.

The man was pretty pumped, to say the least.

McConaughey’s love for the Longhorns is well-documented. As you can see he’s having one heck of a time in Tuscaloosa.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle