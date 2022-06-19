Matthew Fitzpatrick Wins The 2022 US Open

After sinking an incredible bunker shot on the 18th, 27-year-old Matthew Fitzpatrick emerged the 2022 US Open champ.

On Father’s Day, Fitzpatrick — the Sheffield, UK native — secured the first major victory of his career, edging Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler. Fitz finished 6-under par to wrap an eventful week at The Country Club.

“Matt Fitzpatrick is the first player ever from outside the United States to win the @usopengolf and US Amateur in his career,” tweeted Justin Ray.

Fitzpatrick also became the second golfer in history to win the US Amateur Championship and the US Open on the same course.