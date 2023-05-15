Matt Ryan Heads For CBS Television Booth But Is Not Yet Ready To Retire From NFL After 15 Seasons

Videos by OutKick

Matt Ryan is headed to television as an NFL game and studio analyst for CBS Sports.

After 15 seasons as a starter and as a 37-year-old quarterback who was benched multiple times and generally struggled in 2022, the question is whether this marks the end of his career.

He says not yet.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season.



P.S. – this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

Matt Ryan Not Ready To Retire Yet

So the question becomes when exactly Ryan will move to the booth. And when exactly he sees the curtain dropping on his playing career.

The latter will likely be decided as teams show interest in him. Or not.

So far no team has reached out to Ryan as a starting quarterback, per a source. It’s unclear if that might change if some team’s starter is somehow felled by injury during training camp or the season. And it’s also unclear if Ryan might be willing to be a backup.

So the television gig seems front-burner, but only if it is not replaced by football.

“As one of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we’re thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts,” said Harold Bryant, CBS Sports executive producer/VP of production. “He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage.”

Ryan, of course, is happy to keep in contact with the game.

“It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports,” Ryan said in a statement. “I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts a pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan Has New Career Set Up

Ryan has played 15 NFL seasons with the Falcons and Indianapolis Colts, ranks in the Top 10 in NFL history in passing yards (62,792), touchdowns (381), completions (5,551) and attempts (8,464). A first-round draft pick (No. 3 overall) by the Falcons out of Boston College in 2008,

He was named the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player, selected to four Pro Bowls and guided the Falcons to six playoff berths, including an NFC Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl LI.

Last year, however, was a disaster. The Colts traded for Ryan in hopes he would lead a roster that seemed playoff-ready.

But injuries ravaged the roster and Ryan was unable to shoulder to burden of lifting the lineup that remained to contention. He threw 14 TDs and 13 interceptions, which was part of his worst year as a professional.

The Colts have moved on but they still owe Ryan $12 million this year.

Ryan obviously still believes he can play and would like to do so. But it’s probably a good idea he has a backup plan.

