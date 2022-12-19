Matt Ryan’s Wife Uses The World Cup To Take Playful Jab At The Colts

Matt Ryan’s wife hopes the World Cup finale was enough to make people forget about the Colts losing in historic fashion Sunday.

Argentina beat France in what many are calling the greatest World Cup game ever played. The game was decided on penalty kicks, and Sarah Ryan really hopes the unreal game wipes everyone’s focus from what happened Saturday.

The Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Vikings to lose 39-36. It was a stunning collapse. However, Sarah really wants people to “totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the NFL” Saturday.

What an incredible game between Argentina and France! Makes you totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the nfl yesterday — Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) December 18, 2022

The Colts went down in bad fashion.

This is a great tweet from Sarah Ryan, which is why it’s going viral. She might as well have some fun with the situation.

Her husband blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots, and now is the proud owner of giving up the largest lead in league history.

If you’re not going to cry, you might as well laugh. At the very least, the absurdity of Matt Ryan giving up two of the most famous comebacks in sports is a very dubious honor to hold.

The Vikings beat the Colts after being down 33 points. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Was the World Cup enough to make people forget about another historic and embarrassing loss for Ryan? Honestly, it might have been.

How much talk have you seen about in the past 24 hours? Not much. The World Cup happened and then a full Sunday of NFL action. It seems like the Colts collapsing is a distant memory.

The Colts gave up a 33-0 lead to the Vikings. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s pretty much nowhere on social media anymore thanks to Argentina and France giving fans a game for the ages.

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Better luck to the Ryan family and the Colts next time. When Matt Ryan is your QB, no lead is ever enough. That’s just a fact.