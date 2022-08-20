Matt Rhule Still Won’t Name Starting QB Following Reports Baker Mayfield Won Job

Despite reports that quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Carolina Panthers starting gig over incumbent Sam Darnold, head coach Matt Rhule says not so fast.

He hasn’t made a final decision on who will start for the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Neither quarterback vying for the starting job played in the team’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots. Instead, P.J. Walker and Matt Corral handled the snaps, with Corral also exiting the game with an injury.

When pressed for confirmation on the Mayfield QB1 reports, Rhule wouldn’t bite.

“Not yet,” he said. “You know, not prepared for anything right now other than watching this tape. Like I said all along, when we know we know, and we’ll announce something when it’s right.”

The Panthers head coach indicated that he wanted to see players further down the depth chart get some time under center before he made an official decision.

While reports indicated that Baker Mayfield was named Carolina Panthers starting quarterback, head coach Matt Rhule’s lack of urgency in making the call means Sam Darnold still technically has a shot at the job. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“The ones didn’t play and those guys are both competing to be with the ones, so we wanted to make sure they had a chance,” Rhule said.

“We didn’t want to put one or two guys out there and play them behind the second offensive line.”

Rhule has a few weeks to make up his mind before the regular season begins. If Mayfield gets the nod, he’ll start his tenure in Carolina against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

