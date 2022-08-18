Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Starting QB Decision

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly pulled the trigger on deciding a starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold had been battling it out for the QB1 role, and the former first overall pick has won the job, according to The Athletic.

The team hasn’t made a formal announcement, but it looks like Mayfield will be under center week one against the Browns.

For those of us who have been paying attention, all signs have been pointing to Mayfield leading the quarterback battle.

Now, the battle is reportedly over and Mayfield beat out Darnold for the QB1 role in Carolina.

It was previously reported that while Darnold had been consistent, Mayfield’s ceiling was intriguing to the Panthers and the reason why he was leading the way to win the job.

In his only preseason game so far, Mayfield went 4/7 for 45 yards. Darnold went 2/3 for 16 yards and a touchdown.

It should be fun to see what Mayfield does with the starting role. With Darnold waiting in the wings, there might not be a large margin for mistakes!