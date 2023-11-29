Matt Rhule Claims Transfer QBs Are Shockingly Expensive, Still Worth The Price

Videos by OutKick

Major college football programs hoping to land a top transfer QB better be ready to shell out lots of cash, according to Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

The college football world is waiting for the transfer window to open up December 4, and it should be another Wild West experience.

No position in all of college sports is more coveted than a great quarterback. A great QB can turn around a bad program and elevate a good program to a great program. But like many things in life worth having, scoring one isn’t cheap.

Rhule claimed the floor for a good transfer QB is $1 million and that number can absolutely rise as high as $2 million.

Matt Rhule: "A good QB in the portal costs $1 million, $1.5, 2 million" in NIL. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 29, 2023

For comparison, Hendon Hooker is making $1.6 million this season as a rookie QB with the Detroit Lions after being a third-round pick in the NFL draft.

That means solid transfer QBs in college are making more money than day-two draft picks. Welcome to the NIL era.

Rhule’s assessment matches up with a recent report 10 teams are ready to pay WSU QB Cam Ward at least $1 million to transfer.

Is the money worth it for a transfer QB?

With Matt Rhule revealing the price of a transfer quarterback, the next question is a simple one:

Is a transfer QB worth $2 million in NIL money?

The answer to that question is very simple. The answer is yes, and it’s an easy decision to make. Look at what Bo Nix has done for Oregon.

Oregon was solid under Mario Cristobal in the years before Nix arrived on campus. However, the team is 21-4 with the former Auburn QB under center, and the Ducks are a serious playoff contender. Texas is the best it’s been in years thanks to transfer QB Quinn Ewers. Paying $1.5 million is a bargain for those kinds of results.

Even before the portal was a thing, there are plenty of examples that stick out of a QB making an immediate impact. Cam Newton led Auburn to a national title, Russell Wilson gave Wisconsin a dynamic offense, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were both studs at Oklahoma and Joe Burrow gave LSU one of the best seasons in college football history. The results are obvious.

Matt Rhule says a great transfer QB can cost as much as $2 million. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

For a quick $2 million, it’d be foolish to not do it. Now, will Nebraska and Matt Rhule land a transfer QB? If the program is smart, a move will be made. Cornhuskers fans are sick and tired of losing, and a great QB could turn things around on day one. Clearly, it’s not working out with the guys they already have, including transfers. Let me know your thoughts on NIL and QB prices at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.