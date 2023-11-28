Nearly A Dozen Schools Ready To Make Washington State QB A Millionaire: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Cam Ward reportedly is on the verge of becoming a very rich young man.

The Washington State QB has one year of eligibility remaining, and he will be a very sought after passer if he decides to jump in the transfer portal, which opens in early December.

Over the past two years at WSU, he’s thrown for more than 6,900 yards and has a total of 61 touchdowns. He’s like a created player on “NCAA Football” back in the day.

Guys who put up numbers like that don’t wait long to start landing offers if they decide to transfer. His offers apparently will come with big money if he officially gets in the portal.

Will Cam Ward leave the Cougars? (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Cam Ward being offered millions in the transfer portal

The talented dual-threat QB currently has 10 NIL offers of at least $1 million while in the portal, college football analyst Brock Huard (a former Washington QB) reported on 710 ESPN Radio, according to 247Sports.

It’s important to note teams aren’t allowed to contact players until the portal is officially open and they’re in it. However, that rule is often ignored by just about everyone. NIL turned college sports into the Wild West, and there are nonstop backroom deals.

Now, according to Huard, Cam Ward is guaranteed to become an instant millionaire if he enters the portal. And before everyone starts shouting about taxes, we’re talking gross income on this site.

Cam Ward reportedly has major money waiting for him in the transfer portal. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

Ward could benefit from NIL

No matter what your thoughts are on NIL, there are some players who have benefited greatly from it and others who could in the portal.

WSU isn’t an NIL powerhouse, and head coach Jake Dickert has been open that the Cougars lack the resources to get big players. It’s not public what Cam Ward has already earned, but it’s likely not a ton, considering who he plays for.

Now, after two incredible seasons in Pullman, nearly a dozen teams reportedly are ready to have boosters cut massive NIL checks to Cam Ward.

Imagine making a million dollars just to transfer to a new school for a single season. Welcome to the new era of college sports.

Cam Ward has been an outstanding QB at Washington State. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

Will Cam Ward enter the transfer portal? Will a team pay him a bunch of money to leave? Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.